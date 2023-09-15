On Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, Virgil M. Hughes, a retired Community Health Nurse who worked at Knud Hansen and Roy Lester Schneider Hospitals and a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Thomas, transitioned to be with our Lord and Savior.
Virgil was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Benjamin Hughes II; sister, Charlene I. Davis; brother, Richard Howard Wade Jr.; and nieces, Jennifer Wade-Cauthen and Angela L. Davis.
Upon her homegoing, Virgil left to cherish her memory, two daughters, Cleo Hughes Darden and Darlene Hughes Faulkner, and one son, Thomas Benjamin Hughes III; five grandchildren, Ashla Kierra Faulkner, Jade Kishana Faulkner, Jared Thomas Faulkner, Danae Virgil Darden, and Janelle Dolores Darden; two sons-in-law, Whitney Herbert Faulkner and John Lloyd Darden; one nephew, Anthony Leonard Davis; three great-nephews, Jamel Wade, Lewis E. Davis, and Justin J. Cauthen; and her closest Friend, Ms. Judy Penha Rohan.
The viewing will be held Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 11 a.m. at Seaton Memorial AME Church, 5507 Lincoln Ave. Lanham, MD, 20706.
Live Stream Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89493328422?pwd=T1ZteFBCSUtxNTFibWJHSlpUUU9qUT09
