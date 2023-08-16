Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of William David Stephens on July 18, 2023 at the age of 97 at his St. Thomas, Virgin Islands home. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and Farray; sons, Glenn Stephens, Courtney Stephens and Maurice Archer; grandchildren, Elan Stephens, Junior Stephens and Carlos Archer.
William is survived by his wife and love of 66 years Hyacinth Stephens; children, Genetta (Carlton) Stephens-Francis, Elvis (Jasmine) Stephens, Franklyn Stephens, Stuart (Kiefa) Stephens, Fritzdale (Chanelle) Stephens, and Viola Wattley; grandchildren, Glodene Asha Stephens Williams, Kareem Stephens, Hashim Stephens, Leclere Princivil, Jhaynelle Stephens, Jhayvan Stephens, Tiffany Stephens, Tovia Stephens, Elvis Stephens Jr., Akeba Samuel Stephens, Phenicia Stephens, Shalaya Stephens, Tresan Stephens, Tamarsha Battice, Tamu Stephens Gentles, Travis Stephens, Malique Stephens, Ajanie Stephens, Kevin Wattley, Bryan Wattley,Carolyn Wattley, Cherelyn Hawkes, Devon Keen, Charmain Archer and Maurice Archer Jr.; thirty-one great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; in-laws, Lucille Beazer and Earl Eustace Herbert; cousin, Ann Herman.
Extended family Ingrid Beazer, Deborah Simon, James Austin Grovesnor, Glenna Grovesnor Cross, Ruslin Rabsatt, Ann Cambell, Carmen Richardson, Perez and Hester Alejandro, Garen Francis, Tanya Archer Frierson, Shirley Archer Davis, Eva Archer, Eugene Ford, Clothilda Millin, Yvette McBean, Delphine Lewis, Gloria Biskey, Mashbu, Dr. Edwardo Gonzalez and Staff at USF, Trinity Methodist Church, New Life Tabenacle Church and many more relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Blyden Memorial Chapel, from 4 to 6 p.m. Second viewing will be held August 19, 2023 at Trinity Methodist Church at 9 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be at the Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
