Dear Editor,
What do you expect from a society
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 82F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 82F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: August 7, 2023 @ 3:19 pm
Dear Editor,
What do you expect from a society
Where murderers are allowed to go ‘free?’
The victim paid with his own life,
While the killer’s bail was reduced to a mite.
A wealth of cases, a pocketful of expertise,
Compounding issues lead to liabilities.
Do we give account for these stark inequities?
The end result: someone else deceased.
Too many investments with little return.
Does the V.I. really have money to burn?
More men in blue, yet still in the red.
It doesn’t seem to matter even if we change the head.
We just spent millions on an anniversary.
What is the cost to be violence-free?
For how much silver have we been sold?
Are our lives valued much greater than gold?
More and more withdrawals from the bank of life.
We cannot sustain this costly sacrifice.
Lives are not like currency; we don’t have them in reserve.
Our Virgin Islands treasure we must unite to preserve.
— Sandra C. Bradley, St. Thomas