I would like to first give kudos to Mr. Andre Malone for his on-point letter on July 20; but besides the “dust nightmare” that we endure in Bovoni, it’s also the smell of “sewage” that is carried by the wind throughout our community, especially around the Purple Shop and race track area
Nearly two months ago there was sewage pouring out from a manhole in front of the race track, then last month the same problem but this time right next to the Purple Shop. Unfortunately, the smell is still there, unresolved and nauseating.
So, we have an “excess of dust”, an “excess of odors” and an “excess of trash” in Bovoni. Yes, let’s go there.
We can start with the Bovoni project road. All business owners and private residents do an excellent job of keeping their area clean, but shamefully it only lasts for less than a day because of those who have no pride in their community. They need to remember that the Public Works Department does not clean after them. There is a stretch of land that belongs to the government that is never cleaned unless we call Public Works, and this road is never on their schedule.
I recently found out that a permit has been approved to place a fuel storage facility near the Bovoni landfill.
So, who is going to own this facility? How many tanks?
When Gas Works caught fire from an explosion, I could literally feel the heat on my front porch, and I am more that 100 feet from the place. We are truly concerned for our lives and properties.
Recently the scrap metal below the landfill caught fire and caused some ground-shaking explosions. A few days later another fire on the side of the hill was ignited. Why are we allowing more flammable materials to be brought into our community?
The Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School has been approved to expand and become a K4-eight grade institution. Can you imagine trying to evacuate little children in an emergency? At least the older ones can run for their lives. Why are we putting our entire community at peril. Haven’t we learned anything from our past experiences.
Wherever there are flammable materials, there is always the chance of a fire or explosion, and to add insult to injury, you also get toxic fumes and clouds of smoke that our residents must endure.
The Bovoni landfill has been closing for years; so now, instead of growing upward — Mount Bovoni — it’s growing sideways, bursting at its seams. We, the residents of Bovoni want a clean and healthy community like everybody else.
So here is my recommendation. I am sure that the government of the Virgin Islands has a spare little island on the west or northwest of St. Thomas.
Get some good incinerators/power plant, place them on the little island and incinerate our garbage; then, get rid of all the eyesores at the bottom of the landfill. Industrial zoning does not mean crappy zoning; believe me, I have seen better.
Create new laws that put a demand on these businesses down there. You either cover up your mess with a structure and keep it clean, or you are out.
I want beauty for ashes. Your poor decisions are endangering our community. The last time we were told that a power plant was coming to the landfill, we fought against it because of the possible toxic byproduct that could have affected our air quality. Our brothers and sisters from St. John joined forces with us and the residents of Bovoni won.
We can do it again! I leave you with the words of Nehemiah 4:14 “Don’t be afraid of them; remember the Lord who is great and awesome and fight for your families, your sons and your daughters, your wives and your homes.”
— Evelyn Lima of St. Thomas