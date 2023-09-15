The despicable horror of a large-scale child sexual abuse case in the Virgin Islands is nearing completion. The perpetrator, who preyed upon young students of Charlotte Amalie High School, is pleading guilty to his numerous attacks on children.
He will be caged for decades. And yet, this awful ordeal will continue as the students struggle with what they suffered, and try to heal.
The reality for these victims is they suffered a lot longer than they should have. They were victimized twice. First by the deviant behavior of a criminal, and then by those that knew of the allegations and did nothing. Their trust in adults was horribly broken.
The community has learned these attacks were reported to officials at the school years earlier.
Can anyone imagine how helpless these children felt. Some had the courage to seek help. To report something to an adult who they thought would handle what needed to be done. And yet, the worst happened.
For those in the school that are mandated reporters, whose occupation demands they run to the police with knowledge of the slightest hint of a crime against children, they kept silent. How could this have happened?
This is not a lack of training. This is not confusion. This is not fear or intimidation. This is a case of adults being informed of grievous harm to children and ignoring their duty. Adults, with the power of protection, charged with taking care of the children of others, did absolutely nothing. No call to the police, professionals or specialized counselors. No action. No move to save the innocent by bringing in those that deal with these situations professionally.
And so, the beast continued attacking his prey.
To this day, officials remain quiet about who ignored their legal and moral responsibilities. They have not identified who had the ability to stop the abuser. They refuse to inform the public if those who had this critical knowledge are still working in the system.
With the lack of transparency about this dereliction of duty, parents still have a sinking, fearful feeling. Community unease is high. Confidence in school officials is lacking. And at the very least, those who knew need to be removed from professions involving children. Their legal and moral lapse is unredeemable. Saddest of all, due to this lack of action, parents have no assurance this failure to respond will never happen again.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer.