Dear Editor,
This is an open letter to the community.
As a pastor and a concerned citizen, I am writing to invite you to join me and other church leaders in a community-wide prayer initiative.
We are living in challenging times, and we need to seek God’s face and favor for our families, our island and our future. You may have noticed that in our community, many men are dying of natural causes and some are dying due to homicide in our territory. Of late, many families have been losing their loved ones in twos and threes in our community. This is a cause for us as a people to come together and pray for God’s mercy, protection and healing.
The Bible tells us that “men ought always to pray, and not to faint” (Luke 18:1 KJV) and that “if my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land” (2 Chronicles 7:14 KJV). These verses remind us of the power and promise of prayer, and the need for repentance and revival.
Therefore, I am inviting you to join me and other church leaders in the St. Thomas-St. John District for a one-hour community prayer every Thursday of the week, starting from Sept. 14, 2023. We will meet at the Global Life Church, right along the Weymouth Rhymer Highway on St. Thomas from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. You can come as you are, bring a friend, or join us online. During this hour of prayer, we will pray for:
Island repentance: We will confess our sins and ask God to forgive us and cleanse us from all unrighteousness. Families returning back to God: We will pray for the restoration of broken relationships, the healing of wounded hearts, and the salvation of lost souls.
Our men and fathers: We will pray for them to return to the God of their fathers, to be strong and courageous leaders, and to be faithful husbands and fathers.
Our women and mothers: We will pray for them to be virtuous women of God, to be wise and loving nurturers, and to be supportive wives and mothers.
Our government leaders: We will pray for them to have wisdom, integrity, and justice in their decisions, and to serve the people with humility and honor.
Our spiritual leaders: We will pray for them to have a strong anointing, boldness, and compassion in their ministry, and to preach the word of God with clarity and conviction.
Our children: We will pray for them to have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, to grow in grace and knowledge, and to be a generation that seeks God’s will.
Revival, restoration, refreshing, renewal, and healing: We will pray for God to pour out his spirit upon us, to revive our hearts, to restore our joy, to refresh our souls, to renew our minds, and to heal our land. We believe that it is time to pray. We believe that God hears our prayers. We believe that God answers our prayers. We believe that God can do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think. We believe that God can change our situation. We believe that God can change us. Will you join us in prayer? Will you stand with us in faith? Will you agree with us in hope? Will you partner with us in love? Let us turn to prayer for our community. Let us see what God will do.
— Oral Hazell, St. Thomas, is pastor of Global Life Church