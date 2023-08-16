Dear Editor,
Updated: August 17, 2023 @ 8:27 am
Dear Editor,
My husband and I have lived on St. Croix for numerous years. I, along with various friends for over 10 years, have spoken with or emailed numerous officials at of the Department of Public Works, to maintain Mahogany Road with no avail.
“Emergency Response Teams”, cannot expedite patient care on this road because of the deplorable conditions. The transportation and jarring of any patient to be transferred on this road, under these current circumstances, is completely unconscionable.
If anyone drives Mahogany Road west through the rainforest to the beach they will quickly have an understanding of the treacherous conditions.
In conclusion, we are currently in hurricane season and we all remember the flooding and horrific consequences of Category 5 hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, where there have been no repairs.
With the specific support of Senators Novelle E. Francis Jr. and Marise C. James we will finally have the approval required for the funding necessary to complete the repairs for Mahogany Road in the 2024 budget.
Thank you senators. Many of the residents on St. Croix still recall when a walk, bicycle ride with family members along Mahogany Road was so special to us.
— Pauline Blocker, St. Croix, is a retired ER registered nurse.