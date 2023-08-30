WICO and the cruise lines want the Charlotte Amalie harbor dredged to 40 feet. VIPA says 36 feet is enough.
At 40 feet, the Oasis class, and even larger ships, would be able to dock at either Crown Bay or WICO. Currently, only one such ship at a time can dock at Crown Bay and none can dock at WICO.
PFA says it has $17 million available to dredge the harbor to 36 feet. WICO wants VIPA to come up with the additional $8 million to dredge to 40 feet from the reported $130 million it has collected from WICO ships. VIPA says the money it receives from WICO ships is to “operate VIPA’s marine division” and not specifically for harbor dredging.
There is a simple solution to resolve this latest dispute between these two competing government entities. In his 2018 “Change Course Now” campaign platform, Governor Bryan promised to merge WICO and VIPA. It’s long past time to have a single entity more efficiently managing the territory’s vital cruise ship business.
Governor Bryan, five years later is hardly “now,” but better late than never.