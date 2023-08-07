Dear Editor,
Updated: August 7, 2023 @ 6:02 pm
Dear Editor,
In the islands where the turquoise waves collide,
A dish of legend, with flavors worldwide,
Where the ocean’s bounty and heritage combine,
Let me sing the praises of fish and fungi divine.
From coral reefs, where vibrant colors play,
Comes the catch of the day, a gift from the bay,
Majestic snapper, or old wife so fine,
Whisper tales of the ocean on each tender line.
Marinated in spices, kissed by island fire,
The fish dances in the pot, its flavors aspire,
To capture the essence of the tropical sea,
Infused with love and island harmony.
But what of fungi, the partner so dear?
A humble companion, often held near,
A gift from Africa, where history was sown,
A testament to resilience and roots deeply known.
Cornmeal and okra, in a delicate blend,
Simmered with passion, tradition on the mend,
Transformed into a golden ball, tender and light,
A perfect accompaniment to the fish’s delight.
Together they unite, on a plate so divine,
Fish and fungi, a duet that intertwines,
The succulent sea meets the land’s rustic fare,
A feast for the senses, beyond compare.
So, raise your fork, and take a savory bite,
Let the flavors transport you, like a magical flight,
In the Virgin Islands, where Tim Duncan was born,
Fish and fungi, a treasure forever sworn.
— Winston Nugent, St. Croix