Dear Editor,
There’s an African proverb about gratitude that goes like this: “Don’t throw mud into the well that gave you water.” In other words, one should always be grateful for one’s blessing and for those who provided help when needed most.
I am grateful for the professionals in our local medical community who cared for me throughout the last 12 months, when needed most.
No one invites sickness to stop by for a visit. It is an intruder in one’s space, a party crasher, at best, an uninvited guest. In certain instances, in order to rid your space of this party crasher, it is necessary to solicit the help of others. Sometimes, one is required to follow the lead of those selected to provide that help, as well as to yield to their guidance and best judgement. It requires a deep sense of trust and fidelity.
In my case, my trust and confidence are in the professionals in our local medical community. Why is that? The answer is simple. They are highly qualified and equally committed to serving this community and those of us, like me, who call the Virgin Islands, home. Despite the lure and attraction of other places, they are committed to serving this community.
So, I extend my gratefulness to Dr. John R. Franklin and his team at VI Urological Center; Dr. Barbara Douglas; Dr. Audria Thomas; Dr. Robinson, anesthesiologist with Roy Lester Schneider Hospital; St. Thomas Radiology; and, the nursing and allied health team of the Roy Lester Schneider Hospital. To each of you, I am overwhelmed with gratitude. Thank you!
As a community, let’s be purposeful in showing appreciation and gratitude, especially to those who remain committed to the uplift of our island home and each other
— Moleto Smith Jr., St. Thomas