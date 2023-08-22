Dear Editor,
On Saturday, Aug. 12, my wife Gemma and I learned that Rene Pascal, our Haitian gardener for three years, passed. We are deeply saddened.
He worked for us part-time from 2019-2022, and helped us create a wonderful oasis full of fruit trees, flowering plants and food crops. He was a kind, wise and very hard-working soul. He taught us so much about plants and fruit trees, we would be forever indebted. He literally took two desk-bound professionals and turned us into farmers and gardeners. He was a walking encyclopedia of traditional and practical knowledge.
He introduced to us Lalo (jute plant) as an ideal crop (not water thirsty, few pests, fast-growing, demands a good price). Lalo (jute leaves) is very popular in the Haitian community and is used to make a savory spinach-like dish. He taught us when to recognize when something was ready to be picked. He taught us how to nurture plants, resuscitate stress plants, and plant by the moon.
He adored Gemma, and Gemma treated him like a Tonton (uncle), and the two of them would converse in French. He would walk the property with her discussing planting and landscaping plans.
I would drive him home regularly to his Estate Thomas apartment and came to learn more about him and his family and what was going on in Haiti.
Rene Pascal was born in Jacmel in 1953 to a poor family and got a primary education. He married early but realized that there was little future in Haiti and migrated. He spent time in Curacao, St. Martin, and then 18 years in the U.S. Virgin Islands. For most of his adult life, he lived abroad — separated from his wife and two children. He would infrequently visit his family only after his status was regularized and when Haiti was relatively stable because he feared being kidnapped. Rene was essentially a phone dad and husband. He invested pretty much everything he earned in his family.
I remember he would ask me to carry him to Pueblo supermarket in Long Bay every Friday so he could send half of his earnings to Haiti via Money Gram. He worked construction in laundries of big hotels, installing shutters, landscaping, and gardening. He educated his two children in private schools because public schools were of poor quality. He paid for their college tuition. He showed me pictures of the huge home he built for them and his wife to live in.
Then, in the summer of 2022, he got a stroke and was hospitalized. I would visit him in the hospital and at his apartment once he was released. I quickly learned how well-respected and liked he was in his hillside community just below Raphune Hill. Neighbors pitched in to pay his rent, prepare meals, clean the place, and help him get to medical appointments. I learned that he was called “Shorty.” I learned that he was a dedicated domino player, and good at it, that he cooked his own meals, and did not drink. This person would always lend a hand to everyone in the neighborhood — whether rich or poor. He helped single mothers with yard work and repairs, and helped fellow Haitians in the community.
I was amazed at how a humble man had given so much to the St. Thomas community through his work in construction and gardening, his rich personal relationships, and his willingness to help others.
I was also saddened to witness how immigrants have great difficulties when a crisis hits. It is difficult for them to navigate government bureaucracies. It is difficult for them to get quality health care because they tend to be uninsured. It is difficult for them to save money for rainy days because of the incredibly high cost of living and the large amounts of their meager earnings they remit to family and relatives in their home country.
As a result of Rene being unable to work and faced with high rents, he returned to Haiti in December 2022 to be cared for and financially supported by family members. I spoke to him twice since he returned to Haiti, and he reported that he was progressing well with physical therapy and rehabilitation and enjoying the company of his wife. Then he got a second stroke and succumbed.
Rest in peace, Rene. You will be dearly missed. You were a good man. You touched so many with your kindness. I am glad your children could finish college, successfully migrate to the U.S., and have a bright future. Your children will honor you and be your legacy. Your whole life was a sacrifice so they could get a chance to live better.
— Mark Wenner, St. Thomas