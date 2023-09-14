Dear Editor,
How many children in the Virgin Islands know that the hog plum tree in season spells the end of summer? The older people of these islands would say, “when plantain tree want dead, he bear.” The interpretation of this native Crucian proverb is: “This represents the cycle of life. Old age is often a fruitful period.”
Long ago, children — especially those who grew up in an agricultural community in the Virgin Islands — knew that school would open in September due to the arrival of the yellow or orange-yellow fruits of the hog plum tree. It was cultural back then, for children to eat hog plum fruits before school re-opened in September, and agricultural fruits dictated the seasons of the year and how people on a small Caribbean Island went about their lives.
The hog plum fruit was an indicator that summer was officially over in the Virgin Islands. Today, schools open before the hog plum fruits disappear off the tree.
The hog plum (Spondias mombin) tree is native to tropical Americas, which includes the West Indies. In the 17th century, the plant was introduced by the Portuguese to South Asia, naturalized in parts of Africa, Nepal, Bangladesh, and India, particularly in arid regions of the world.
The hog plum is a small to medium-sized tree reaching between 50 feet to 60 feet in height and with a trunk that’s 2½ feet in diameter. The bark of the hog plum tree is whitish-brown or gray, rather smooth except for many spine-like projections that are between a quarter inch to three-quarter inches long, rendering it rough.
The leaves are alternate and slender, and are opposite, more or less, in pairs. The stalks are 1/8 inch to 1/4 inch long. The blades of the leaflets are 2 inches to 4 inches long and 1 inch to 1 ¾ inches broad with short-ends -- pointed or rounded -- and oblique at base. The spreading flowers of the hog plum tree are clusters ,about 6 inches to 12 inches or more in length, with flowers on short stalks that are 1/6 inch or more in length.
The flowers have hairy panicles along the branches before the leaves appear. They bloom in January to May and are sweet-smelling. The fruits of the hog plum tree appear in July, mature in September and are nearly 1.5 inches long. They turn an orange color at times and are wrinkled when dry. The fruits are pleasantly odorous, and have somewhat of an acid taste. The edible thin flesh is slightly sour and pungent with a large seed about an inch long.
This late-bearing summer fruit is loaded with vitamins. -- rich in vitamin A and C. The Vitamin C from the hog plum fruit gives support to your immune system and also helps with the production of collagen, which keeps ligaments, skin, and cartilage healthy.
It is also an important essential vitamin as well as a natural antioxidant to protect bodies from damage caused by free radicals, potentially reducing the risk of heart disease. The fruit also contains iron, which aids in the production of myoglobin and hemoglobin. It’s also rich in dietary fiber, which helps maintain a healthy digestive system.
The hog plum tree have medicinal uses when mixing, for example, with Desmanthus virgatus, which is made into a tea for the cold. The bark of the tree has been proven to be anti-inflammatory. It is also used as infusion to help with women’s reproductive problems.
Traditionally speaking, hog plum trees were planted along the roadside of the Virgin Islands, especially on the island of St. Croix.
There are a few trees along Queen Mary Highway or Centerline Road, a few scattered in Estate Grove Place areas, in Estate Springfield where the rock quarry is located, in the northwest, west, and central upland forests of St. Croix, and along streams and guts of the Virgin Islands.
Spondias mombin has many common names. In the Virgin Islands; we call it hog plum as historically, the fruits were fed to hogs to fatten them up, and thus the name hog plum.
In Jamaica, it is known as Spanish plum, gully plum, or coolie plum. Yellow mombin, jobo, cirueia, yuplon, Mope, and Ashanti plum are some of the many common names of Spondias mombin.
Hog plum once played an important role in Virgin Islands culture. It can be eaten as is or cooked, and made into an excellent jam.
In the native Crucian cook book by the late Amy Mackay, titled “Le Awe Cook: A Collection of authentic Cruzan Recipes,” she details how to make jam of the hog plum fruit:
* Select firm ripe plums
*Wash them, put to boil with enough water to barely cover, and boil for about 10 minutes
*Remove from fire and press through a sieve
* Measure liquid, add an equal amount of sugar, and boil until mixture reaches the jam stage
* Pour into hot sterilized jars and seal
This jam makes a nice filling for an open pie, locally called tart, she wrote.
Recently, I was invited to Central High School on St. Croix to lecture on the marine biology history of the island, particularly on the mangrove forests. I had a hog plum fruit with me at the time and I asked the students to name the fruit, but no one could answer.
This tells me the culture of the Virgin Islands is disappearing fast among our young people. It is important for all of us to teach our children about their history and culture, and in the Virgin Islands it may just happen to include knowledge of the hog plum tree, its use, and how its bearing has dictated our lives.
— Olasee Davis, St. Croix, is an ecologist active in the preservation of Virgin Islands history, culture and environment.