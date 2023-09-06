Dear Editor,

Schools across the nation are facing some of the most daunting issues in public education in the nation’s history. The impacts stemming from the pandemic are numerous and pervasive: massive learning loss, student disengagement, and — particularly concerning — mental health issues for far too many of our students and staff. Further, the schools are shorthanded in almost every category, from the mass exodus of teachers (some 800,000 having left the profession in the past 12 months alone) to a similar percentage of losses of administrators, counselors, bus drivers and support staff.