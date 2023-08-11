Hull Bay beach is in Gov. Albert Bryan’s cross-hairs. His desire to “improve” the boat ramp and create a parking lot is the opposite of what the people in Hull Bay desire. The governor says his plan arises from his personal “penchant for progress.” Really? How and when did pavement became the definition of progress? Just saying...

If you’re wondering where the money for the alleged “progress” at Hull Bay would come from, just remember that one of the most common V.I. political dance steps is the “Government Money Shuffle.” The governor is bustin’ a move by asking the Legislature to take $200,000 that was supposed to go toward improving Christiansted’s Kings Alley pier — which mercifully the V.I. Government no longer owns — and use it instead on paving Hull Bay Beach. Just saying...