Hull Bay beach is in Gov. Albert Bryan’s cross-hairs. His desire to “improve” the boat ramp and create a parking lot is the opposite of what the people in Hull Bay desire. The governor says his plan arises from his personal “penchant for progress.” Really? How and when did pavement became the definition of progress? Just saying...
If you’re wondering where the money for the alleged “progress” at Hull Bay would come from, just remember that one of the most common V.I. political dance steps is the “Government Money Shuffle.” The governor is bustin’ a move by asking the Legislature to take $200,000 that was supposed to go toward improving Christiansted’s Kings Alley pier — which mercifully the V.I. Government no longer owns — and use it instead on paving Hull Bay Beach. Just saying...
Another court case. The V.I. Elections Systems board and executives have had to spend so much time in court in recent years, they might as well make the courthouse their home mailing address. The latest legal lollapalooza involves the Republican National Committee and its local committee — frequent participants in V.I. political wrestling matches over who’s in and who’s out of party leadership roles — united in opposition to the Elections Systems’ authority over party elections. Aren’t elections the whole point of having an Elections System? Good grief. Just saying...
The Vitol report. There’s an old saying that if you say something often enough, people will believe it. Well, WAPA’s CEO Andrew Smith obviously thinks it’s good advice, because after months of ignoring senators’ pleas for information about WAPA’s buyout agreement with Vitol, Smith finally sent a report to the Legislature. Astoundingly, he asserted WAPA’s “transparency” six times in his first four paragraphs. He probably could say it 1,000 more times and members of the Legislature wouldn’t fall for it. Just saying...