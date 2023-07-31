Dear Editor,
Over the years, I have written articles about establishing an official national dish of the Virgin Islands. I believe that the dish must be cultural, and one should be able to trace the history of the dish to our ancestors.
If we are talking about preserving Virgin Islands culture, then it is important to trace the history that distinguishes us as Virgin Islanders.
I was reading The Daily News recently when I saw where Sen. Angel Bolques introduced Bill No. 35-0078 to establish an official national dish and dessert of the Virgin Islands. Bolques ultimately withdrew his bill after he essentially was laughed at by colleagues who queried why a survey was needed to establish a V.I. national dish.
As Virgin Islanders and Caribbean people we love to eat with plates running over with food. Hans West, a Danish educator and amateur botanist, lived in the Danish West Indies from 1788 to 1791. During his stay in the islands, particularly St. Croix, he became affiliated with the Crucian plantocracy whose children he came to educate. In his book “Bidrag til Beskrivelse over Ste. Croix med en Kort Udsigt over St. Thomas, St. Jean, Tortola, Spanishtown og Crabeneiland,” he mentioned the institution of slavery and included food and dishes of enslaved Africans and “free people of color.”
As we all know, food is passed down from generation to generation. However, we are losing our identity when it comes to food in the Virgin Islands and probably the wider Caribbean region. Nevertheless, there is one dish that stands out in Virgin Islands that is unique to the people of these islands. Please don’t get me wrong. There are other native dishes in the Virgin Islands, but this particular dish that I am talking about is different, although it is called by other names in the wider Caribbean region.
I am talking about kallaloo. This dish can be traced to our ancestors’ eating habits. In Hans West’s book, one of the main native dishes that stood out was kallaloo.
“In this manner, the field workers cook their pepper pot or kallaloo, each one at his house, and enjoyed the cool evening which is their actual eating time permitted by circumstances,” noted West. Kallaloo probably came from the African Twi “Kalalu.” It made as a thick gumbo soup and served with balls of “fungee.” Some ingredients include fish, land crabs, pigtails, ham bone, tannia leaves, “Batabata,” Whitey Mary, Manbower, Papalulu, Sea pussly or Purslane, thyme, hot paper and okra.
The late native naturalist George A. Seaman described kallaloo as “generally a thick, whimsically seasoned mélange of weeds, fish, salted beef — or pigtails — conch and crab.” He further writes: “This unsavory-looking mess is often so hot with red pepper that the stranger fears to touch it.”
In other words, the kallaloo soup is so hot with red pepper a stranger would be afraid to eat it
“Kallaloo could also be referred to as a botanical garden or weed-woman’s wonder. Its commonest ingredients were once the bane of the sugarcane grower and flourished in his fields especially after the May and June rains,” noted Seaman.
The following are the main bushes or weeds used in Virgin Islands kallaloo: Batabata: Boerhavia diffusa; Whitey Mary: Amaranthus spp; Papalula: Corchoros siliquosus; Manbrower: Amaranthus spinosus L.; and Tannia leaves: Xanthosoma sagittaefolium.
One of our outstanding cooks in the Virgin Islands was the late Amy Mackay. Here’s what she said about kallaloo: “Kallaloo is really the national dish of the Virgin Islands and is quite different from dishes of the same name made in neighboring islands.” In her cook book titled “Le Awe Cook: A Collection of Authentic Cruzan Recipes,” she lists the authentic kallaloo dish ingredients, which go back to the 1800s, and the “modern ingredients.”
Yes, we are talking about preserving our culture by cooking native dishes that honor and celebrate our heritage. Culturally, kallaloo is synonymous with land crabs. On the island of St. Croix particularly, kallaloo and crabs were interchangeable. The dish of kallaloo became a major tradition for enslaved Africans, which coincides with the harvesting of crabs during the fall and winter season. In the Danish West Indies and during early American rule, probably up to early 1970s, kallaloo was eaten at Old Year’s Night into the New Year.
This did not mean kallaloo couldn’t be eaten throughout the year, but that on Old Year’s Night, along with attending church, the tradition — from ancestors hundreds of years ago — was eating kallaloo.
According to tradition, kallaloo gives you good luck for the New Year. Thus, eating kallaloo on Old Year’s Night helped you to “purge out” for the New Year.
Following an African tradition in the Virgin Islands and probably throughout the Caribbean, women who were pregnant in the old days would eat kallaloo for a healthy and smooth delivery of their child. Kallaloo was so embedded in the people of the Virgin Islands that a song was made about the bushes when they were in the fields harvesting the plants. The song “Crucian Kalaloo” was written by the late Marie A. Richards of Frederiksted:
Yo’ talk about yo’ peas and rice
Yo like yo’ fish an stew
But dere’s no dish so sweet an nice
Like a Crucian Kalaloo
Wha ah we goin do
Wid out a bowl ah kallaloo
Don tell us eat no rice
Kalaloo an rice aint nice
Some like ah dish ah good mauffay
Wid plenty ah salt meat, too
Wen we hungry, we put it away
But we wan Kalaloo
(Chorus)
Oh, tis good, we all like it,
De babies like it too,
We eat ev‘ry bit, it keep us fat
Crucian Kalaloo
In terms of the national dessert of the Virgin Islands there is a lot to choose from. There is the red grout, which traces back to the Danish “Rodgrod.” Then, there is our black cake, pound cake, Vienna cake, cream cake and filling, etc. Let me stop as I am getting hungry.
In the Virgin Islands, we are one kallaloo family — people from different nationalities. Let us make kallaloo our national dish.
— Olasee Davis, St. Croix, is an ecologist and is active in Virgin Islands historical, cultural and environmental preservation.