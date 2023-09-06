Waiting in line

Men and women wait in line to collect emergency supplies September 9, 2017 at the St. Thomas fire station in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, which hit the territory with Category 5 winds.

 Daily News file photo

Six years ago today, we were in the grips of Hurricane Irma. The memory is likely to stir up all sorts of emotions with reports that the National Hurricane Center is predicting that a tropical wave in the Atlantic now has a 100% chance to become the season’s next tropical depression or storm this week as it heads toward the Caribbean.

We all know that hurricanes bring powerful winds, heavy rainfall and inland flooding even in areas thousands of miles away. So, pray that such destructive storms never revisit, and pray for those who may find themselves in harm’s way. Now is as good a time as any to remind residents of The Daily News’ hurricane supplement, redistributed just last week, which is chock full of information on building a family emergency kit and other vital information for use before, during and after a storm.