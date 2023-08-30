Dear Editor,
Monday marked 60 years since that famous speech by the Honorable, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther king — a speech highlighting racial inequality, bigotry, and malfeasance of justice in these United States of America.
When I volunteered to serve in the military back in ‘75, we were not far removed from the turmoil of the civil rights era. During basic training, I remember the plethora of lectures on race relations. Tensions were high. Black and Hispanic soldiers stuck together. Caucasian soldiers also congregated among their kind. Having my origins here in the Caribbean, I was never taught to foster hate. I tried to get along with everyone. I was declared a misfit because I refused to pick sides. So I found my peace in distance running. Four Olympic appearances followed, convincing me that I didn’t suffer needlessly.
It was at that time (basic training) that a Caucasian man pushed me down a flight of stairs for stepping over his leg. He was about two times my size and could have easily crushed me. So I plotted to strangle him while he slept that night. He was saved by the Drill sergeant at about midnight. We were coerced to resolve our differences and became friends. So, I served with the 82nd Airborne Division, America’s guard of honor. I volunteered for training as a reconnaissance commando (Recondo.) Totally insane stuff! Actually, it helped enhanced my training as a marathon runner. No limits, if you know what I mean.
Fast forward to graduate school on my journey to becoming a chiropractic physician. Classes began at 7:15 every day! My morning run (5 miles) started at 5 a.m. Then classes. Then weight training at noon. Then back to class at 1 p.m. Then a 10-mile run at 5 p.m. Then my part-time job [from] 7-11 p.m. Then studying till 1 a.m. Sleep in my running clothes. Up at 5 a.m. to repeat the cycle.
On this particular morning, on my way to school, driving this old gas guzzler in a predominantly Caucasian neighborhood, I was pulled over. Classic case of driving while black. I was properly attired, jacket and tie, (I was pledging for a professional fraternity at the time) and a stack of books in my passenger seat — probably what saved me on that fateful morning. The officer asked for the perfunctory license, registration and proof of insurance. Then he proceeded to search my car without my consent. Finding nothing, he “allowed” me to proceed on my way. The indignity of the situation troubled me immensely. My military training came to mind.
My first born son, now a chiropractor, was arrested for driving while black. Trumped up charges on speeding. He was in undergrad school and wore dread locks at the time. Perfect target. Spent the night in jail. Released next morning. I had to come up with lawyer fees and court costs to make it go away. My second born son, also a chiropractor now, was arrested on a trumped up charge of speeding as well. His mistake was having a Caucasian woman in his passenger seat. The woman who would be his wife, and mother of two of my beautiful grandchildren. And yes, Pops had to cough up some more for lawyer fees and court costs to make it go away.
I cannot hate people. I cannot even begin contemplating going down that road. Meanwhile racism and bigotry continue to claim the lives of innocent black and brown people. The insanity that happened in Jacksonville, Florida over the weekend is yet another heinous act that should never be normalized. Seems like the more things change, the more rotten they remain. After 60 years, Dr. King’s dream is fading away into horrible, obscene nightmares! Sadly, people in positions of power, continue to genuflect before gun lobbyists as it suits their nefarious and selfish political agendas. My fear is that retribution/retaliation may raise its head and then there’ll be hell to pay.
I pen this to share my thoughts, to continue the chronicle of my life experiences for my immediate family and for those to come as well. Love and blessings always.
— Marlon Williams, St. Croix