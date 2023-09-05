On Saturday, Sept. 2, I decided to go to Magens Bay for a swim and a relaxing day at one of the most pristine places in the world. People were enjoying themselves, and at one place they had a party with music playing so everybody could enjoy themselves.
Then around noon you heard a roar of motorbikes coming down the hill with no respect for anybody around them. They entered the beach — well I know the beach is public for everyone to enjoy — but after entering the beach they all took off to the left side with the same speeding and noise we are so used to hear on our main roads between midnight and early morning hours.
Please, management at Magens Bay, do not let them take over your space also. We are sick and tired of their behaviors on the road — not even the V.I. Police department has made a point of getting rid of this plague.
For once and all — please let us have some peace.
— Annelise Pedersen, St. Thomas