Congratulations to D’Moi Hodge, who signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month, becoming the British Virgin Islands’ first NBA player.
A two-way contract allows NBA teams to develop players, who are able to suit up for both a regular pro basketball team and its NBA G League affiliate.
Earlier this week, after nearly three years off island, Hodge returned home to a hero’s welcome.
It began with BVI officials skipping the ferry route and sending a speed boat to get Hodge from U.S. Virgin Islands waters once he deplaned at King Airport on St. Thomas to Tortola, BVI.
It included a motorcade through his Cane Garden Bay neighborhood to the Ivan Dawson Primary School, where he once attended, for a ceremony that included supporters and BVI officials.
Premier Natalio Wheatley presented Hodge with a $20,000 check as the first recipient of the so-called VI Bassadors program. Hodge also received $5,000 from the National Bank of the Virgin Islands.
In Road Town, a huge billboard bears his likeness in a purple and gold Lakers’ jersey, alerting visitors that it’s now the home of an NBA star.
Did we mention the BVI plans to refurbish the community basketball court and name it in Hodge’s honor?
The generous accolades have come without Hodge stepping on a court to play his first game as a member of the storied Los Angeles Lakers. All up and coming athletes should be so lucky for when they succeed, so do their hometowns.
Wheatley, in congratulating Hodge, said: “Now the whole Virgin Islands are Los Angeles Lakers,” adding that he once hated the team. That’s “because I was a Tim Duncan and Spurs fan,” he said, referring to the St. Croix native and former NBA player with the San Antonio Spurs who was nicknamed “The Big Fundamental.”
Duncan, who in 1997 was the first overall pick in the NBA draft, was soon named Rookie of the Year. In his 19 years with the Spurs, he was widely regarded as the greatest power forward of all time and one of the greatest players in NBA history.
He won five NBA Championships, was a three-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, two-time MVP for the regular season, and 15-time NBA All-Star among his career highlights.
Duncan retired in 2016, and four years later was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Hodge now joins St. Thomas native and Indiana Fever guard Aliyah Boston, a V.I. Tourism ambassador, as the only professional basketball players hailing from the wider Virgin Islands. Now, USVI and BVI residents will have a favorite to cheer on in both the WNBA and NBA, with Boston and Hodge, respectively.
More kudos
The sport of track and field is also churning up some future ambassadors — to watch. They include Michelle Smith, a track star who was among athletes from both the British and U.S. Virgin Islands taking part in last week’s North American Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Under-18/Under-23 Track and Field Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica. Together both islands combined to bring home nine medals.
Smith, a St. Croix native and currently a high school senior at Monteverde Academy in Florida, earned three medals, including two gold, and set two NACAC records. The other USVI athletes included her older sister, Mikaela Smith, who recently completed her graduate school year at Austin Peay State University, and earned a bronze medal in the U-23 women’s 800-meter run. Sofia Swindell, another USVI athlete, earned bronze in the U-18 girls 100-meter hurdles.
The BVI athletes earned four medals with Jah’Kyla Morton winning gold and setting a NACAC record in the U-18 girls high jump; Beyoncé DeFrietas, winning a silver medal in the U-23 women’s 200-meter dash and a bronze medal in the 100-meter dash; and Kimberly Smith, winning a bronze in the U-23 women’s javelin.
Mikaela Smith and Swindell were also among USVI athletes who placed, but did not win medals, in their events. Smith finished sixth in the U-23 women’s 1,500-meter run, while Swindell finished seventh in the U-18 girls 200-meter dash.
The other athletes who placed were Davina Browne, fifth in both the U-18 shot put and javelin throw; and Akyra Joseph, fifth in U-18 heptathlon with a personal best 3,673 points.
The other BVI athletes who placed were Kimberly Smith, fourth in U-23 women’s long jump; Akrisa Eristee, fifth in the 400-meter dash and 10th in the qualifying races in the U-23 women’s 200-meter dash; A’Sia McMaster, sixth in the U-18 girls long jump; J’Den Jackson, fifth in U-18 boys 200-meter dash and 11th in the qualifying races in the U-18 boys 100-meter dash; Jonathan Lynch, eighth in the U-18 boys 800-meter run; Malik John, ninth after the qualifying rounds in the U-23 men’s 400-meter dash; and Wayne Belle, 12th in the qualifying races in the U-23 men’s 100-meter dash and 12th in the qualifying races in the U-23 200-meter dash.
Congrats to all.