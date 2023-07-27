Dear Editor,
Has entertainment become more important than health and education in the Virgin Islands? Just asking for many friends.
Traversing the road between Bovoni and Nadir over the last three months, one can’t help but notice a major development taking place. Eight months ago, there was nothing where the development is being erected but bushes, trees, shrubs, broken down fencing and abandoned vehicles. Today, on the same property, there is a horse racing facility being developed for all to see. The giant poster at the entrance is beautiful. It looks like a stateside track in all its beauty.
I commend the team of people who worked to ensure that this form of entertainment is being completed and horse racing will once again become a part of the sports/entertainment options for many. By the same token, what is going on with the Kimelman Cancer Center?
September will mark the sixth-year anniversary of Hurricane Irma, and 12 days later Hurricane Maria, which devastated the Virgin Islands. During the hurricanes the horse race track was destroyed. The powers that be somehow are able to put together the resources and energy to secure the funding to reconstruct a place of entertainment as opposed to ensuring that a life-saving facility, like the cancer center, is made a priority. It appears by all accounts that the cancer center has been left by the wayside.
To those elected officials and hospital executives, “what are our priorities”? There is no metric or thought process, where a sporting establishment is equivalent to or more important than improving the quality of life and the education of our children. One can presume that the people of Virgin Islands would prefer to celebrate the grand reopening of our cancer center in the coming months along with new schools rather than a horse racing facility. Our children territorywide will be attending school in buildings which should have been scrapped, razed and rebuilt by now. The trailer-like structures that dot across school yards, are not designated for permanency. Don’t you all think by now some of our children should have been entering a brand-new school in 2023, six years after the hurricanes of 2017?
Those in positions of power at this time should assure the people that no stone will be left unturned to make sure health and education are top priorities — certainly more important than sport and play.
— Clarence Payne, St. Thomas, is a former senator.