Gilbert Sprauve, far right, joins a group of V.I. government officials including Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach, and Planning and Natural Resources Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol, fourth from left, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for the library named for a family member, Elaine I. Sprauve, which sustained damage during the 2017 twin hurricanes. An reopening date will be released later.

 Daily News photo by ANDREA MILAM

Dear Editor,

When speaking about her troubled childhood, the great African-American poet Maya Angelou once wrote: “Each time I went to the library, I felt safe. No bad thing can happen to you in the library. You can’t be talked down to, belittled, or humiliated in a library. When it looked like the sun wasn’t gonna shine any more, God put a rainbow in the clouds. A library is a rainbow in the cloud.”