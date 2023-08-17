My father came to establish a business in St. Thomas in 1968, on Main Street, moving his entire family here in 1970. I graduated high school here, married locally, have four children born here, one of which is a Doctor of Audiology and now out of the Army, bringing her talent back home.
The town hall meeting held on Thursday, Aug. 10 at the Charlotte Amalie High School auditorium hosted by Department Planning and Natural Resources was well attended. The meeting provided an opportunity for the DPNR team to hear feedback from the residents on the proposed rebuilding of the boat ramp and improvement to the parking and drainage at Hull Bay.
I understand the passion for protecting Hull Bay for residents, beachgoers, fishermen, and people both young and old. The rebuilding of the ramp has been a work in progress for the last 10-plus years. In the last 10 years, we weathered two hurricanes and almost three years of COVID. Commissioner Jean Pierre Oriol and his team were tasked with reviewing the plans from the past, reviewing feedback from previous town halls, and devising a plan. One thing I’ve witnessed is the fear factor change brings and that fear of change, we all have our reasons as to why we get that feeling.
But it was evident that there is no way you can get everyone on the same page. Everyone has an opinion, and regardless of where the Hull Bay plan is, I have confidence in Bryan/Roach Administration that feedback and comments provided may still lead to some revisions. Maybe explaining the “why” could have been better served with an artist’s rendering. People have a hard with visualizing. No matter what revisions are made or not, yelling and heckling do not reflect well on our abilities to discuss, debate, and compromise.
Several members of the Legislature were present. All of them, I observed, paid attention to the lively debate. But one senator, Alma Francis Heyliger, just had to open her mouth and deviate by bringing up matters that I took objection to. Thankfully Commissioner Oriel and resident Shelli Brin spoke up. I support the statement made by Ms. Brin “I do not want to see any senator blocking funding for the ramp.”
It would be something to see our leaders build consensus not divide and conquer.
One thing noticeably absent from the town hall meeting was the voice of the fishermen men and boat owners who use the ramp. With people calling for abandoning the project, and improving the parking arrangements, and drainage in the area, that silent majority needs to get more vocal.
Commissioner Oriel demonstrated a tremendous amount of restraint and is to be commended. Governor Bryan is also to be commended for supporting the rebuilding of the boat ramps and having the vision to bring another project off the drawing board and make it a reality. Finding common ground and working with that is a good start.
— Vinnie Mohanani, St. Thomas