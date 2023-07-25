Dear Editor,

Emancipation Day holds great historical significance, as it commemorates the end of slavery in the Danish West Indies. The St. Croix uprising that took place on July 2nd-3rd, 1848 is a remarkable historical event. It is vital to recognize the importance of this rebellion and its aftermath, which ultimately led to the emancipation of the enslaved. However, as we reflect on the recent celebrations of the 175th Emancipation Day, it becomes evident that missed opportunities and a diluted understanding of history have hindered our ability to properly educate and honor this crucial moment.