Dear Editor,

On July 20th our territory received a sad but important lesson in civics from the 35th Legislature. On that day 11 senators, some of them enthusiastically, voted to override Governor Bryan’s veto of legislation to change our territory zoning laws so that a local business can turn a neighborhood into to an industrial zone for concrete block manufacturing. The concrete block manufacturing process is a highly pollutive process that emits lung damaging, cancer causing substances into the air while greatly increasing the traffic of loud trucks hauling industrial equipment and supplies on the surrounding roads.