Dear Editor,
(This is an open letter to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.)
The people of St. John have an unquestioned need for a centrally located K-12 public school on the island. The National Park Service has offered to swap an 11-acre parcel at Estate Catherineberg in exchange for a parcel of comparable value elsewhere on St. John. This much we all agree on.
Your office has offered the islet known as Whistling Cay to be given to the U.S. government in exchange for the Catherineberg parcel. To the best of our knowledge this offer was made without meaningful public input, without transparently seeking alternatives, and without full information on the historical significance of Whistling Cay. Many St. John residents do not agree to give up Whistling Cay, and several residents have offered viable alternatives to this component of the land swap.
The 35th Legislature declined to ratify your offer of Whistling Cay, and instead enacted a nine-week delay to enable consideration of other viable options. Any offer of land to the U.S. government can only come through the Office of the Governor, and your office has declined to meet with residents anxious to discuss alternative approaches to acquiring the Catherineberg parcel. Why?
Why have you not acknowledged that there are viable alternatives that do not involve disposing of Whistling Cay? Why do you continue to pursue a conveyance of public shoreline that is in violation of Title 31 of the Virgin Islands Code? Why have you allowed almost three of the nine weeks available for discussion to pass without making any effort to hear from the people of St. John?
This year the Virgin Islands is commemorating the 175th anniversary of emancipation of enslaved African workers in the plantations of St. .John and elsewhere in the Virgin Islands. The islet of Whistling Cay includes one of the guard posts erected for the purpose of capturing escaping workers and returning these freedom fighters to servitude and brutal punishment. Why are we offering to convey this symbol of oppression and resistance to a National Park System that has failed over many decades to fully acknowledge the historical significance of plantation era ruins in the brutal history of St John? Why are we giving up the last of the St. John north shore cays without fully exploring alternatives?
The undersigned Virgin Islands residents publicly request a meeting with you and appropriate members of your staff during this 45-day period to have an honest, face-to-face discussion about acquiring land for a St. John public school without having to convey Whistling Cay to the U.S. government.
— David Silverman, St. John, along with Lorelei Monsanto, Karen Dickson, Lauryn Samuel, Kurt Marsh Jr., Jovanna Laurencin, Pam Gaffin, Nydia Lewis, Julie and Wilmoth King, Lorne Battiste and Theodora Moorehead.