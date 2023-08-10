Dear Editor,
It has been a tremendous, but also humbling honor, to have what will be the replacement for the old Charles Harwood Medical Complex designated as the Donna Marie Christian Christensen Public Health Complex.
I know it is a place that holds a rich history and significant memories for many, and I do not take that lightly. I, myself, have many that I hold dear.
I have many to thank: I begin with Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion, Assistant Commissioner Reuben Molloy and the executive staff who would not take “no” for an answer.
I thank Senate President Novelle E. Francis Jr., At-large Sen. Angel Bolques, Sen. Carla Joseph, the entire 35th Legislature and all who testified on my behalf: Encarnacion, former Chief of staff Monique Clendinen Watson, District Chair Rene Petersen, James O’Bryan, Jr., Basil Ottley, Dr. Mavis Matthew and former Senate President Shawn Michael Malone.
I thank Gov. Albert Bryan for his unwavering support of the measure which he signed on Friday, Aug. 4
If I am at all worthy of this high honor, I did not get here by myself. I thank all who have played a role in my education — from kindergarten, through medical school and residency — and all the patients who entrusted their care to me for over 21 years.
I thank all who have guided my path beginning with the late Drs. Ralph Andrew DeChabert and Andre Galiber Sr. who made sure I would be able to return home to a job on completion of my residency, and under whom, and with whom I worked.
I have been fortunate to have had the very best staff both in my practice and in my tenure in the U.S. Congress, without whom a lot that is being attributed to me could not have been done. I thank each and every one of them from the bottom of my heart.
I am forever grateful to the people of the Virgin Islands who gave me the opportunity to serve them both as a doctor and as their delegate to Congress.
And I am also grateful to my family for their steadfast and ongoing support and especially my children, Rabiah and Karida, who sacrificed much to enable me to serve.
It is my hope and prayer that God will grant me the strength to continue to serve this community that I love, and to be worthy of my name being given to a renewed facility that will build on its past to be a transformative source of health and wellbeing for this and generations to come.
— Dr. Donna Christensen, former V.I. Delegate to Congress