Dear Editor,
I can’t help but admire the beautiful flamboyant trees in people’s yards or along the roadsides, highways, or in a forest setting.
If you are sad or depressed for whatever reason, the brilliant masses of large red or orange flowers of the flamboyant (Delonix regia) tree will bring smiles to your faces. It’s proof that nature is a medicine, and it’s free to all of us.
So, here’s a few things to know about the flamboyant tree. Flamboyant is the national flower of St. Kitts and Nevis. It is native to Madagascar, an island off the east coast of Africa. The trees were recorded as common in the West Indies in the 1880s. It is said that in the 1940s somewhere about or probably earlier, an airplane flew over St. Thomas and scattered flamboyant seeds all over the island. Trees that are flowering now on St. Thomas may be the offspring of the parent trees seeded in the 1940s — these could be the trees that are blossoming today.
Flamboyant is a small to medium-sized deciduous tree becoming about 20 feet to 50 feet high, and two feet in trunk diameter, with a large, sometimes buttressed base that angles toward the ground. The bark of the flamboyant tree is grayish-brown and rather smooth, and it is sometimes slightly cracked with many lenticels. The tree develops a flat, wide-spreading crown. Its leaves are compound. Each leaf is between one to two-feet long, and divided into numerous leaflets — the effect being a feathery and fern-like shape.
There are several flower clusters on the flamboyant tree that are six to 10 inches long and are borne laterally near the end of a twig, each with loosely arranged, slightly fragrant flowers. The pods on the flamboyant tree resemble a large pea, and that’s because the flamboyant tree is in the Leguminosae family, which means there are plants like peas, beans, tamarind, saman, etc., in that family. Remember, plants are organisms like humans, therefore they are made up of different classifications as are homo sapiens.
The pods on flamboyant trees are hard. They are 14 to 20 inches long, and 2 inches to 2 ¼ inches wide, and a quarter-inch thick, finally splitting into two parts. The tree has several common names such as royal poinciana, flamboyant, flame tree, etc. However, to identify trees, it is best to use the scientific names if possible. It would eliminate the confusion of so many different trees with the same names.
In the 1740s, the word “flamboyant” in the Danish West Indies referred to a wood called flamboyant. Another word, “flamboy’ referred to something different. “Once a goodly tract of forest (i.e., 400, 500, 600 feet square) has been cut back in this way and the wood has been lying eight to 14 days drying, it is all set afire by six to seven slaves who walk about with a kind of wood, they called ‘flamboyant,’ which once ignited, produces a large flame,” noted Reimert Haagensen, a Danish planter who lived on St. Croix during the 1740s and 1750s.
The term flamboy is deriving from flambeau, the French term for a torch. “Armed with a bright torch called flamboy slaves go down to the beach at night and, walking along with this torch, can pick the lobsters up with their hands,” noted Haagensen.
In the 1960s, flamboy was used commonly on the island of St. Croix for catching lobsters at night by fishermen. The lobsters stay among the large rocks near the beach at night. This way of catching lobster was cultural in the Virgin Islands, but it no longer exists.
The time of flamboyant trees’ flowering varies in the Caribbean. In Barbados, the tree blossoms between June to August. In Jamaica, it blossoms from May to July, and in Trinidad it can be seen flowering in April. In the Virgin Islands, the flower of the flamboyant tree appears from June to November. However, there is a tradition with the flamboyant in relationship to hurricane season in the Virgin Islands. It is said that if the flamboyant tree starts to blossom before hurricane season, then there may not be a hurricane. However, if the flamboyant tree starts to blossom from June and end in November, there is that possibility of a hurricane.
We are in the month of August. Therefore, the prediction is that hurricanes will become more frequent in the Caribbean region.
The flowers of the flamboyant trees are dark red and bright orange. This is due to a perfect storm — not necessarily a hurricane, but rain. We are still in a drought, although the islands are green. When the streams and guts start to run for days, weeks and months, then we are getting rain like the old folks would say “water more than flour.” In other words, we got so much more rain than we ask for.
I quote from the late George A. Seaman’s notes of wisdom: “It is still raining and if September and October have been good months, then many little guts would have come to life.” It is also believed by some cultures that the blood of Jesus Christ was shed over the flowers of the tree and that is how the flowers got a sharp red color. On our sister island of Puerto Rico, the flamboyant symbolizes pride, hope and rest.
The flamboyant pods are used as cultural instruments and the tree is said to have medicinal use. It’s been said that one should never plant a flamboyant tree close to a home as its wide-spreading roots can be a threat to building foundations and sidewalks.
Finally, if you see lots of worms on your flamboyant tree, call my colleague, Amy Dreves, aka the “Bug Doctor,” at the School of Agriculture at the University of the Virgin Islands at 340-692-4052. The worms are symbiotic and won’t harm the tree. In other words, in nature, species will sometimes form unexpected relationships and work to their mutual benefit.
— Olasee Davis, St. Croix, is an ecologist active in the preservation of Virgin Islands history, culture and environment.