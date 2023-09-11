Dear Editor,
More than half of the year is gone, and the economic outlook for the U.S. Virgin Islands is fair to good, barring a major hurricane.
Since the V.I. is an open and tourism-dependent economy and its principal source market for tourists and imports is the United States, a good U.S. mainland economic outlook augurs well for the territory. Why?
First, the headline economic news at midyear for the U.S. mainland is that the probability of recession later this year is mild to unlikely. When a recession occurs, disposable incomes fall, and people tend to cut back on leisure travel, especially expensive Caribbean vacations, which can be considered a “luxury service.” But now, with disposable income buoyant on the U.S. mainland, there is a greater likelihood that more continental Americans will consider leisure travel to the Virgin Islands, where there is no passport requirement.
Second, because the V.I. imports most of its goods from the U.S. mainland, reduction in shortages, improvements in supply chain logistics, and greater container availability mean short delivery times and greater availability of goods in the islands.
At the start of the year, the U.S. mainland was facing a 6.4% inflation rate, and the Federal Reserve was consistently raising interest rates to cool down consumption and investment spending, thereby reducing aggregate demand and the general price level. The big fear was that the continued aggressive interest rate hikes would make credit so expensive that investments and business activity would slow dramatically, leading to output falls and rising unemployment.
But the American economy has proven remarkably resilient with one strong job creation report after another, very low unemployment rates, rising wages, and robust consumer spending. It looks like the Federal Reserve will “stick a soft landing,” barring an unexpectant geostrategic shock, and successfully reduce inflation back to its target of 2% in late 2024, without pitching the economy into a contraction.
Most economic indicators for the U.S. mainland are very good. The U.S. Gross Domestic Product expanded 2.4% on an annualized quarter-to-quarter basis in the second quarter of 2023 -- higher than the 2% recorded in the first quarter of 2023, and well above expert predictions of 1.8%. Non-resident fixed investment was up 7.7% v. .6%, led by a rebound in equipment purchases.
July unemployment rate of 3.5%, which was much lower than the long-term average of 5.72%, and average monthly job creation from January to June was 241,688 and economists are pleased with anything over 150,000 new jobs created monthly. Core goods inflation declined from 12% to 2%, while core service inflation declined much less, from 7.3% to 6.6 % over the year’s first half.
The weak indicators for the U.S. economy are residential investments, historically a very interest-sensitive sector, which continued to decline (-4.2%). Another troubling and potentially disruptive factor is the Russia-Ukraine war, which has become protracted. Ukrainian grain and fertilizer exports are plummeting due to less area planted, artillery attacks on grain storage/shipping facilities, and Russia’s refusal to renew the agreement that permitted safe passage of shipments out of Ukrainian Black Sea ports through the Strait of Bosporus. If safe maritime passage is not restored shortly, and grain production is stabilized, food prices will increase.
Turning to the V.I. situation, the main economic drivers are the total number of visitors and their associated expenditures. For the period January to June 2023, tourist arrivals summed to 1.07 million. This figure is encouraging given that 2022, the first recovery year after the COVID pandemic, chalked up 1.8 million visitors.
On the employment front, total nonfarm employment has increased 1.4% between January and June, from 34,853 to 35,350. The unemployment rate , as of July 2023, was 3.9%, which was higher than the 3.2% obtained in April but can be explained by seasonality in the leisure and hospitality sector. Hospitality jobs normally decline in the summer “low season” and then rebound in the December-March, “high season”, when most tourists arrive. Overall, the unemployment rates are enviably low, surpassed only by figures realized in 1990.
On the inflation front, the price level in the territory is much higher than on the U.S. mainland, and worse, prices seem very sticky downward due to high shipping costs, small, uncompetitive markets, and high degrees of business concentration. For example, even though crude oil prices have fallen 9.2% between January and June, gasoline prices for regular grade have hovered around $4.89 to $4.92 per gallon on St. Thomas at most gas stations since the first of the year. Since June, international oil prices have increased due to Saudi production reductions and rising global demand. As of Aug. 11, the price of a barrel of Brent crude was about $86.34, up from the year-to-date low of $71.53 that hit on June 12. Higher oil and gas prices will negatively affect the local utility cost outlays and will also likely affect Jet-A aviation fuel, a key cost factor for airlines servicing the territory.
The most significant risk factor for a strong V.I. growth performance by December will be high airline fares between the mainland and the territory. During the COVID pandemic, airfares were low because of lower demand due to all the public health precautions and the recession. For example, roundtrip airfares from Salt Lake, Utah, to St. Thomas, V.I., were in the $550 range; Chicago in the $400 range and Miami in the $150 range. As a result of the low fares, even visitors were attracted from locations other than the traditional Northeast and Southeast areas of the Interior West and Upper Midwest. Now post-pandemic, demand for travel is much higher, but airline labor and fuel costs have climbed.
For example, the roundtrip fares on a major carrier from departure cities like Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and Los Angeles to St. Thomas range from $682 to $786 for a one-week trip in August. The prices range from the same cities for a week in December, ranging from $970 to $1,650. While there have always been seasonal price differences, the wedge this year seems much higher than during pre-pandemic times. Overall, airline prices are 25% to 30% higher than pre-pandemic times, adjusting for seasonality. These higher airline prices are likely to have some dampening effect on travel demand.
Therefore, the Virgin Islands short-term growth outlook is cautiously optimistic, but it should be noted that the cost of living is not significantly ratcheting down, which has longer-term implications.
— Mark Wenner, St. Thomas, is an economist.