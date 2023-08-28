Dear Editor,
Climate changes over the last 20 to 30 years have impacts ranging from increased global temperatures to more severe and frequent storms. The St. Thomas harbor has not been immune to these changes as increased silt from storm runoffs have resulted in a narrowing of our entrance channel and a reduction in the depth of the turning basin for all large vessels. This continues to hamper vessels’ ability to come in and navigate our harbor.
Furthermore, the current and future shipping industry’s trend continues to develop larger vessels with deeper drafts, further limiting our harbor’s viability. Finally, the Charlotte Amalie Harbor basin remains historically and economically a vital link to the wellbeing of the territory. Our harbor needs to be viewed comprehensively as the gateway for all commerce entering the territory and includes all waterfront land/sea holdings, including the Crown Bay and the West Indian Company Ltd. ports. Both ports need to be at maximum capacity to allow for the growth of our tourism industry as well as for lowering costs on all imported supplies for the average citizen living within our territory.
V.I. Port Authority’s Executive Director Carlton Dowe stated his agency is not trying to undermine the Charlotte Amalie harbor dredging project — as published in the Thursday, Aug. 17, edition of The Daily News.
WICO, which operates the dock in Havensight, cannot berth Oasis-class ships or larger ones because the main harbor is too shallow in certain critical areas.
WICO’s requested dredging depth will maintain the safety of the current cruise industry traffic by removing storm surge sediment that has built up in the harbor channel. According to WICO, the channel is at risk of closing with successive large storms. Closure of the entrance channel would result in a shutdown of all commercial and cruise line traffic for an indefinite period.
What is currently acknowledged, according to Bathymetric studies undertaken by the cruise line industry, is that significant sediment buildup currently exists encroaching on the channel passage.
Importantly, the proposed dredging project would create the draft depth necessary to allow Oasis-class ships safe passage to the WICO dock in the future. We are the only regional port that has not expanded its berthing capacity to keep up with the growth in the overall shipping industry over the last decade.
The four major cruise lines NCL, RCI, Carnival, and Disney have stated for the record that the proposed dredging depth of 40-feet WICO has requested is in fact necessary in order for all current vessels including the Oasis-class ships to safely traverse the harbor channel.
A dredge depth of 36-feet, which the Port Authority has proposed for budgetary reasons, would limit WICO to its current ship roster of smaller vessels, and does not provide the necessary margin of safety given the new realities of frequent hurricanes and storm surges that shift bottom silt into the harbor channel.
The impact of not dredging in the harbor to the territory cannot be understated. Our government’s slow reaction time has led to ships bypassing our port for our regional competitors as well as limiting the rate of capacity for all imported cargo shipped into the territory. The V.I. government and businesses have lost millions in passenger spending and gross receipts taxes because we failed to dredge the main harbor and expand our berthing capacity to meet the growth of the industry.
The Bryan administration as part of its Charlotte Amalie revitalization program identified the dredging of the harbor as a critical infrastructure project that would protect existing ship traffic and lead to more ship calls, increased passenger spending and millions in revenue to the V.I. government in the form of Gross Receipts Taxes.
The St. Thomas-St. John Chamber of Commerce continues to strongly supports the harbor dredging, and the beneficial economic impact it would have on the port of Charlotte Amalie. The Havensight Mall Association and taxi operators at the mall have also strongly endorsed harbor dredging.
Austin Nibbs, the former administrator of the Government Employees’ Retirement System — owner of the Havensight Mall — also publicly supported the administration’s efforts to finally get the harbor dredging accomplished.
The V.I. Port Authority should honor the existing permit application pending before the Army Corps of Engineers to ensure the Charlotte Amalie harbor dredging project can proceed at the intended depth for the benefit of the territory and as requested by the major cruise lines and WICO, and submitted on WICO’s behalf by VIPA.
In conclusion, the St. Thomas-St. John Chamber of Commerce is resolute in assisting and providing feedback for both the WICO and Crown Bay ports to be developed toward their maximum capacity to secure the future economic stability of the territory.
If the COVID pandemic of 2020 taught us anything, the inability for ships to enter the harbor left long-lasting impacts on the cost of goods and services. The administration must see and understand the needs of the entire harbor of Charlotte Amalie and dedicate itself toward the necessary funding to complete these projects.
— John P. Woods, St. Thomas, is president of the St. Thomas-St. John Chamber of Commerce.