We are in a perfect storm when it comes to our violent crimes.
Nowadays I hear within the inner sanctums of my mind the wise words of my adopted mother Mrs. Rosita Cyntje, who I fondly call “la vieja.” A Biblical passage she used to remind me of, every so often, is poignant:
“The soul that sins, it shall die. The son shall not bear the iniquity of the father, neither shall the father bear the iniquity of the son: the righteousness of the righteous shall be upon him, and the wickedness of the wicked shall be upon him.
Ezekiel 18:20
She made this passage relevant when she insisted that I am not bound by the flaw, sin, or wickedness of my parents, but I must bear responsibility for my own errors or sins. She would take issue whenever I mentioned that African/Black people were negatively impacted by slavery, and it was not our fault for our negative tendencies. Also, she and I disagreed about how bad parents can impact children.
Of course, she was a traditional Virgin Islander steeped in our ancestral culture that upheld spirituality, cultural authenticity and ethical conduct. She was a devout Christian, so her worldview tended to be set by a fundamentalist Protestant perspective. Thus, violent crime was tied to the sinful nature of humanity, and she believed a complete spiritual transformation was necessary for righteous conduct. The criminal justice system, judges, attorneys, and police officers were secondary to being born again.
We always debated the Christian worldview. My adopted mother was my foster parent and after foster care ended, she was my de facto adopted mother. My experiences with her have left a profoundly, positive impact on my life. In my youth in the 1970s, she predicted that there will be a time in the Virgin Islands when children will eat their parents alive, and parents will destroy their children without remorse or care. I used to chuckle and think she was discussing apocalyptic images from the Bible. She also said our people will reject our traditional cuisine and stop eating red peas soup, fish, and fungi, and eat “nasty” junk food. Well in 2023, I must confess la vieja was on to something. Our violent crimes are mind numbing — brother killing brother, anyone can be sexually violated, and no object is off limits to strike, murder and maim anyone. Some activists blame the trauma of slavery and colonialism as the major reason for modern crimes among us. There is some truth to this. Others blame modern consumer culture that emanates from capitalism. Yet others insist crime is based on wicked, sinful parents and a lack of God in our families.
La vieja used to say to me that we have the power of choice, we can choose right over wrong. In a way, humans have conscious will to transform ourselves. No matter the destructive tendencies that we may have inherited, we can purge ourselves and become better people. If the faithful call for sinful humanity to be born again, isn’t this akin to a positive rehabilitation? Our crime wave persists partly because we have not found a way to stem the factors that encourage criminal behavior, nor have we found new ways to reform and transform the criminal element. Our current society needs to creatively find better ways to cultivate right and righteous conduct. Or we shall all perish.
— Malik Sekou, St. Thomas, is a political science professor at the University of the Virgin Islands.