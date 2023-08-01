The Virgin Islands Daily News turned 93 years old when this edition rolled off the press this morning, and the occasion has prompted a look back at the newspaper’s long history of celebrating the people, cultures, and events of these islands.
This newspaper started small. Its four-page first edition on Aug. 1, 1930, came out on a Friday with a front-page article headlined “Flashes,” which included a look back in time to the outbreak of World War I.
That first edition also touted a movie called “Broadway Babies” that would be screening on the following Sunday night at the Pioneer Talkies Theatre, and an advertisement promoted Goodyear tires for sale for $5.75.
The striking differences between then and now are outweighed, however, by several similarities: The first Daily News editorial, headlined “Future Must Outdazzle the Past,” decried obstructions to the territory’s progress: financial crisis, political controversy, and rampant corruption. Daily News founders J. Antonio Jarvis and Ariel Melchior Sr. addressed those issues with a sharp point: “Sometime or other it will be necessary for the islands to seek new crops, new methods, new habits.”
In 1930, their call for change heralded a historic leap for the territory. Just months after The Daily News was founded, President Herbert Hoover signed an order creating civilian government for the Virgin Islands.
The Daily News of Jan. 31, 1931, addressed the community’s feelings of skepticism and trepidation over that change, stating outright: “This is the most important event in the history of the Virgin Islands since their transfer to the United States. It is little dreamed how profoundly the change may affect our social and economic foundation, but reorganization will undoubtedly be painful before possible good can be accomplished.”
For 93 years, The Daily News has recorded the backbreaking work and heartbreaking sacrifices that have allowed our islands to survive tremendous challenges and to thrive in spite of them.
Yet looking from the past to the present, we see the same cracked stones built into the foundation of our community: financial crisis, political controversy, and rampant corruption.
We see the same need for “new crops, new methods, new habits.”
• New crops: Economic diversity, the greatest single defense against financial crises, takes sustained strategic effort, but in the end, it is the product of hard work and dedication to a common purpose, which our islands have shown they can provide without limit.
• New methods: The Virgin Islands is home to an expansive entrepreneurial culture. The inventiveness and ingenuity behind local businesses large and small can match competition from anywhere else, but those talents will not thrive unless our community demands that the V.I. government remove its many obstacles to business.
• New habits: Corruption is a weed to be pulled like any other from our garden paradise and prevented from spreading.
Meeting those goals is the key to ensuring that the Virgin Islands’ future outdazzles our past.