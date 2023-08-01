The Virgin Islands Daily News turned 93 years old when this edition rolled off the press this morning, and the occasion has prompted a look back at the newspaper’s long history of celebrating the people, cultures, and events of these islands.

This newspaper started small. Its four-page first edition on Aug. 1, 1930, came out on a Friday with a front-page article headlined “Flashes,” which included a look back in time to the outbreak of World War I.