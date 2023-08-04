Dear Editor,
Have you ever wondered about the estate names in the Virgin Islands?
Why is Estate Slob so named? What was Judith’s Fancy and Mary’s Fancy all about?
Did Anna’s Hope or Betty’s Hope had anything to do with William’s Delight or Two Brothers? What was Betsy’s Jewel or Estate Jealousy and why was there both an Upper Love and Lower Love?
There isn’t much known on exactly how the estates got their names, but what is known is that the first permanent European settlement on St. Thomas was established in 1671 after the arrival of the Danish West India Guinea Company.
The Danes divided St. Thomas into seven quarters: West End, Little Northside, Great Northwest, Southside, East End, Red Hook, New and Frenchman’s Bay. The town of Charlotte Amalie was divided into three sections: Kongens King’s Quarter, Dronningens Quarter and Kronprindsens Crown Prince’s Quarter — all Danish names.
On March 25, 1718, with the leadership of Gov. Eric Bredal, the island of St. John was claimed as Danish. St. John also was divided into five quarters: Cruz Bay, Maho Bay, Coral Bay, East End and Reef Bay. In 1650, the French defended the Spanish and drove them off St. Croix. The French ruled St. Croix for 83 years from 1650 to 1733 until the island was sold to Denmark.
Like so many European colonists in the Caribbean, the French divided St. Croix into six quarters. They were Fond de Monery, Mestre de Camp, Riviere Salee, Pointe de Sable, Nord, and Sud. The Danes came up with nine: King’s, Queen’s, Prince’s, West End, Northside A, Northside B, Company, Eastend A and Eastend B quarters.
On all three major U.S. Virgin Islands, the Danes created a road system in the middle of the island known as “Centreline Road.”
The island was surveyed and divided into several hundred estates or plots and measures from a centerline road that ran the east-west length of the islands. Within these established areas, estates were developed ranging from 150 to over 200 acreage. As time changed, due to many reasons, some estates were combined, expanding them into larger operations and acreages
From the beginning of St. Croix development in the 1700s, the Danes recognized the island’s potential and its inability to settle it with Danish planters. As a result, the Danish West India and Guinea Company offered generous tax exemptions and attractively low land prices to attract ambitious planters from the neighboring Dutch and British West Indies: Dutchmen, Englishmen and Frenchmen. Thus, the history of the estates account for the multilingual names of St. Croix. On St. Thomas, some of the estates were named by Dutch settlers, and the island was referred to as the Dutch Windward Islands. On St. Croix, the initial settlers came mostly from the English Leeward Islands, particular St. Kitts.
According to the late Arnold R. Highfield, Danish estate names number about 11 on St. Croix: Hafensight, Bulow’s Minde, Hogensborg, Sorgenfri, Fredensborg, etc. This is about 4% due to the very limited population and capital resources the Danes had at that time to develop the island of St. Croix.
French estate names on the island of St. Croix total more than 13. This is about 4.7 %, whereas there are about 2 % German, and 3% Spanish along with a portion named based on St. Croix’s colonial history with the Moravian missionary.
The English population on St. Croix was largely from the settlement of the island. English estate names number about 191, which is about 71 %. This also include names ethnically from Northern Irish, Irish or Scottish with such estate names as Caledonia, Tipperary, Fareham and Carleton.
However, there are estates with no names at all. The naming of estates on St. Croix reflected the island geography and European origins such as Longford, Grenard, Windsor and Richmond – names of places also found in Europe or referencing the island’s natural resources such as water.
As an example, Estate Little Fountain on St. Croix could mean water because of the large underground water resources in the area. Nearby is Estate Fountain or Big Fountain located in Northside A Quarter of St. Croix in the valley where the streams of Estate Jealousy flow. Thus, the land topography on St. Croix dictates the naming of some estates on the island. Some examples are Lowry Hill, Recovery Hill, Herman Hill and Dolby Hill. These estate names perhaps reflect the elevation of the land where a windmill was situated to catch strong breezes.
Estates also were named after people.
In 1737, Edward Bayley of St. Eustatius claimed Estate Betty’s Hope, which is located within Prince’s Quarter on the South Shore of St. Croix. In 1739, Theodonius Ketterling who is also from Eustatius claimed the same estate. In 1758, Robert Stewart acquired the other half of Estate Betty’s Hope from John M. Constantine or Constantine, along with half of Prince No. 43 plot of Estate Betty’s Hope. In 1770, Samuel Thompson and his father Thomas Thompson, who named it “Betty’s Hope,” acquired Robert Stewart’s property, which was comprised of 475 acres. Today, the estate is still named Betty’s Hope.
Another example of estates being named after people is Estate Coakley Bay on the East End B Quarter of St. Croix. This estate was named for John Coakley Sr., recorded as owner of the plantation in 1749. The estate had an earlier French name of “Grande Anse.”
There were estates also named after women. Judith’s Fancy and Anna’s Hope are two examples. In the 1770s or 1780s, Count Bertram Peter de Nully, the son of Pierre Bertram de Nully from the island of Martinique, acquired Robinson’s Plantage estate on St. Croix. He later married Catharine Heyliger, the daughter of a powerful planter Pieter Heyliger, and the Robinson’s Plantage estate was eventually left for the couple. Thus, Robinson’s Plantage estate was renamed Anna’s Hope after his daughter Anna.
In 1766, Estate Judith’s Fancy was known as Hemmers Plantation or Hemmersfryd. The estate was patented to Jens Pieter Hekimers. Pieter Heyliger, who was an extensive landowner in the late 1800s, named the estate, Judith’s Fancy, after his daughter.
— Olasee Davis, St. Croix, is an ecologist active in the preservation of Virgin Islands history, culture and environment.