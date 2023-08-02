Dear Editor,
On July 3, 2023, the territory celebrated the 175th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation that ended African chattel slavery in the then-Danish West Indies, now the U.S. Virgin Islands. About 9,000 enslaved persons now had freedom. They were recognized as humans, not property.
But while the 1848 emancipation was a significant social event, it did not mean much economically and politically.
After emancipation, the formerly enslaved persons struggled for a political voice. From 1848-1936, only propertied males could vote; less than 2% percent of adult males. European and Creole planters, merchants, professionals, and clerics controlled the political system. Public policy was formulated to favor the interest of the monied class, not so much the crying social needs of the majority.
Milestones in the struggle for political enfranchisement included the conferring of U.S. citizenship in 1927, obtaining adult suffrage in 1936, the passage of the Organic Acts (1936 and 1954), the local election of governor and a nonvoting delegate to the U.S. House of Representative (1970). In retrospect, it is hard to imagine that Edith Williams, Anna M. Vessel, and Eulalia Stevens had to sue in court to register to vote and that on Dec. 24, 1935, District Judge Albert Levitt “adjudged (these women) to be duly and properly qualified voters,” in essence applying the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution passed in 1919 to the territory. It is hard to imagine that it took the passage of the Organic Act of 1936 to prohibit “any discrimination in qualification [for voting rights] be made or based upon the difference in race, color, sex, or religious belief.” Only then could most of the population vote.
A larger modicum of local self-government came in 1970 with the election rather than the appointment of a governor and the election of a nonvoting delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives. But since the 1980s, the political system has become largely stultified, dominated by one political party that uses patron-clientelism and cronyism to build a base of dependent and loyal voters.
The ordinary voter accepts bad political governance (a failing public utility, underperforming public schools, poor health care, a police department struggling with low clearance rates, poor financial management, cronyism, and favoritism); they don’t have the gumption and indignation of General Buddhoe, the four Queens of the Fireburn, or the 1916 St. Croix Labor Union members to demand different.
Politically, we are clamoring for more federal benefits and largess, but we don’t clamor for better governance. We don’t particularly focus on how well and effectively we spend the federal largess.
In the weeks after the Emancipation Proclamation, the planters and authorities scrambled to create new labor controls to ensure a “docile workforce.” The Labor Act of 1849 codified a “contract system” that essentially continued slavery. Workers, especially on St. Croix, were encouraged to stay on their respective plantations, sign a yearly work contract to receive a minimum cash wage, continue to live “rent-free” in slave quarter tenements, receive no food allowance, and continue to do the same work on the sugar plantations as they did before emancipation. Between 1848-1878, agricultural wages were unchanged, which led to the Fireburn labor uprising on St. Croix.
St. Thomas had far fewer sugar plantations than St. Croix and was more of a trading entrepôt, so the formerly enslaved persons moved into trades and commercial services surrounding the harbor. Between the 1820-1870s, many St. Thomians were employed in maritime activities — merchant sailors, stewards and wards, coal carriers, and stevedores. On St. John, the smallest of the three main islands, unchecked economic decline started after emancipation, and it became essentially a subsistence agricultural and fishing community.
With the start of American rule after 1917, the U.S. Navy made massive investments in water catchments, sanitation, roads, and electrification, but the territory still languished economically. Fortunes improved the Post-War II era with the advent of tourism and reached a climax during the 1960-1980 boom.
The combination of mass tourism and tax incentives for industrial development led to a big jump in GDP, export earnings, and population. Material living standards improved dramatically—housing, health care, sanitation, roads, and educational opportunities; the Virgin Islands became a magnet for foreign labor and investments from the U.S. mainland. The middle class was born overnight, mainly based on government employment and well-paying manufacturing jobs.
However, this economic development model seems to have lost its potency by the 2000s. Stagnating salaries, high cost of living, gross income inequality, weak public services, gentrification, marked vulnerability to external shocks, growth volatility, strained fiscal conditions, and increased outmigration have become the new hallmarks.
We are now past our peaks in both GDP and population. The peak GDP for the USVI occurred in 2007 ($4.784 billion nominal). The 2020 GDP, the most recent year available, was $4.204 billion, about $500 million less than in 2007. Similarly, the peak population of the Virgin Islands occurred in 2000 (108,612) and, by the 2020 census, now stands at 87,146, less than the 1980 census (96,569), the unofficial end of the “boom” years.
As a people, we must channel the gumption and courage of our ancestors to change our state of political and economic affairs. We must demand better governance and accountability. Too many Virgin Islanders are looking for better economic opportunities elsewhere, and voting with their feet. We must recommit to work daily for shared economic prosperity and opportunities to check the depopulation. This is how we would truly honor our brave ancestors who demanded emancipation 175 years ago.
— Mark Wenner, St. Thomas, is an economist.