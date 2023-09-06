Residents and visitors braved the heat to check out the tricked out cars, entertainment, and food and drink vendors at the eighth annual Love City Car Show on Monday.
The morning kicked off with a small, eclectic Coral Bay Labor Day parade ending at the ball field, where event-goers inspected the vehicle entries, from ragga beaters to pristine customized sports cars.
Over the course of the day, close to $5,500 was raised, which will be donated to two St. John youth organizations — the Love City Pan Dragons and another organization that has not yet been determined.
Since its founding eight years ago, the car show’s focus has always been on the youth, explained Jay Swartley, who co-founded the annual event with Al Smith.
“I look at the kids and feel we only have ourselves to blame,” said Swartley. “They drop out of school, they get into trouble, and it’s because we don’t offer them anything — especially on St. John.”
In addition to supporting St. John youth by donating proceeds to youth organizations, the car show itself provides an outlet for youngsters to find joy in appreciating and working on cars.
“Young boys stay out of trouble when they’re working on cars, so let’s do a car show,” Swartley said of the inspiration behind the event’s founding.
One entry who said he enjoyed working on cars from the time he was in school was Steve Joseph, who brought his 1963 Volkswagen Beetle to the show.
“When I was in 11th grade, I had a buddy who got his license and he bought a Bug,” said Joseph. “That was our transport back and forth to school and I just never got out of it.”
Joseph said Beetles are popular in the Virgin Islands because they’re simple to maintain and parts are still easy to find. He keeps his Beetle covered during the week and brings it out only on Sundays when he and his fellow Bugz R Us Volkswagen club members go for a drive together.
“It’s basically a Sunday driver, but if you need to make a quick run into town and pick up something small, it’s the best car,” said Joseph. “It gets a lot of attention.”
Joseph said he attends the Love City Car Show every year because it “gives us a getaway from St. Thomas.”
Love City Car Show co-founder Smith is another Virgin Islander who’s been into cars since a young age. Smith is one of four brothers, the oldest of whom took an interest in cars.
“It was four brothers and we all followed the bigger brother, so we’re all into cars,” said Smith. “I watched my brother and a lot of people work on cars and we just followed them.”
Smith said it takes a lot of effort to keep show cars in immaculate condition in the Virgin Islands, where the sun and salt air deliver a beating.
“If you don’t have a garage or a cover from the elements, you’re in trouble,” said Smith. “You gotta keep it well covered down.”
Smith has sold several of his show cars in recent years as he grows older, but he still lovingly cares for his prized possession, his grandfather’s 1975 Camaro.
Swartley knew of Smith’s passion for cars when he floated the idea of a car show close to 10 years ago.
“I saw Al in front of me in line at the bank and I said, ‘Hey Al, I’m thinking about doing a car show,’” said Swartley. “Al jumped out of line — nobody jumps out of line at the bank — and we started chatting about it. He said he’d work with me and we are equal partners.”
The car show features a range of competitions including cleanest engine bay, best rims, best paint jobs, and for the set competition, the loudest, best clarity, and most bass. Christina Burt of Loud ‘n Proud St. Thomas brought her Jeep Patriot, packed full of speakers including a trunk wall.
“It’s a lot of work, just like the race cars and other hobbyists,” said Burt. “You measure, build, and cover, make it look how you want it look and how much power and sound you want.”
Many of the cars in the set competition customize their vehicles so the speakers project outside the vehicle, and never crank it to full volume while they’re sitting inside the car.
“You don’t want to go full throttle when you’re inside because you’re going to mash up your ears,” said Burt. “You could be across the way and you want to hear the vehicle playing that music as though you’re close. I love the sound, how loud and clean and crisp that music comes like you’re there listening to the artist or band sing.”
Burt has been a regular participant in the Love City Car Show, and said she is now like family with the event’s co-founders.
“We’re gonna come rain or shine,” she said. “We try our best to make the event competitive and encourage others to come out and see it.”