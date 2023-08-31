Looking for something to do over the Labor Day weekend? How about getting decked out for a reggae show that starts out while the sun is up and mellows out when the sun goes down?
On Sunday, from noon to 8 p.m., Rockers Runnings will host what it hopes to be an annual pre-Labor Day event with the first Reggae Fest.
Prince Kalunda will emcee the eight-hour concert at the old Bethlehem Sugar Factory featuring Queen Ifrica, Cherise King, Dezarie, Raspect One, Star Martin, Ashambi and the Iroots Band, Xkaliba, Ickaru, Simplicity, Trilla G, Cuzin Shane, Nova, Mr. Birdkall and Ras Shiloh.
Vendors will be on hand with food and drinks for those attending. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online or at the door.