Aliyah Boston isn’t going to follow the path a lot of her fellow WNBA players usually take at the end of the season, heading overseas to play on one of the women’s pro teams in Europe or Asia.
Instead, the St. Thomas native is going to take a little time off from basketball — a game that she’s played nearly non-stop for a decade.
“It’s kinda crazy — I feel like I haven’t had an actual break since I started playing AAU basketball,” in her early teens, Boston said Tuesday during the Indiana Fever’s end-of-season press conference in Indianapolis.
“This is my first real break, so I’m kind of excited for that. I just want to take a moment to soak in everything that’s happened over the past year and some change.”
In Boston’s case, that’s a lot.
In just the past six months, the 6-foot-5 Boston has gone from a four-time All-American at South Carolina to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft; and from starting for the Fever to starting in the WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas.
She was named the league’s rookie of the month three times during the season — the eighth player to do so — and was the first rookie to lead the WNBA in field goal percentage.
Along the way, the presumptive WNBA Rookie of the Year helped Indiana post a 13-27 finish this season — the franchise’s most wins since 2019 and more than the Fever have had the past two seasons combined.
“Aliyah Boston, she blew away my expectations,” said Christie Sides, who just wrapped up her first year as Indiana’s coach. “Most players come into this league … it’s a really big change from where they were — speed, quickness, toughness, the schedule — but she stepped in and did things I didn’t expect. She’s a competitor, and wants nothing more than for our team to win regardless of what she does on the court.”
That was part of the rebuilding plan Indiana general manager Lin Dunn had in mind when she brought on Sides during the off season, and made the decision to take Boston with the No. 1 pick.
And what Boston and her Fever teammates did during the past season has Dunn thinking the playoffs are a lot closer than expected.
“You look at the records she’s set this year, and she’s in a category with some of the all-time greats already as a rookie,” Dunn said of Boston. “She may be generational — she may be something that comes along once in a franchise’s lifetime. We’ve been very fortunate to have someone like a Tamika Catchings, and now we’ve got someone like Aliyah Boston. It’s hard to find people like that.”
So even though Boston is missing out on her first postseason action since before her high school days at the Worcester Academy in Massachusetts (and the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 when she was a Gamecocks freshman), she’s not going to lose sleep over it.
In fact, it’s just the first step for both Boston and her Fever teammates.
“It’s a different feeling,” she said, “but at the same time, this entire season we were able to see us grow. That motivates us for next year. Next year, we’re coming and our goal is to be in the playoffs, our goal is to just continue to be competing for the championship.
“It’s good to have that baseline, that foundation, especially having won a lot more games than they did in the past. We can look at it that way, as something I haven’t experienced in a while, but I also look at it as I see what’s happening and where we want to grow.”
