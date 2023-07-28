Another U.S. Virgin Islands golfer has moved into the top 10 in their division heading into the final day of the 66th Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships in Trinidad and Tobago.
St. Thomas’ Ali Prazak shot an 8-over-par 80 on Thursday, and climbed to ninth in the individual women’s division at 24-over 168 at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort course.
Prazak made a birdie on the par-3 No. 7 along with eight bogeys in the second round, including a double-bogey 7 on the par-5 No. 9.
That was an improvement on her first-round 16-over 88 on Wednesday, where Prazak made one birdie and nine bogeys, including a quadruple bogey, a triple bogey and three double bogeys.
Jennifer Prendegrast Orellana, who grew up on St. Thomas, fell from 10th to 11th in the standings after Thursday’s 16-under 88 left her at 28-over 172 over two days.
Thursday, Orellana had one birdie – on the par-4 No. 8 – to 10 bogeys, including two triple bogeys and three double bogeys.
Holly McLean of the Cayman Islands continued to dominate the leaderboard, shooting a 2-under 70 Thursday to take a six-shot lead entering today’s final round.
McLean’s 1-under 143 leads Yae Eun Kim of the Dominican Republic, who is second at 5-over 149, and Puerto Rico’s Camila Negroni, third at 8-over 152.
In the individual men’s division, St. Thomas’ Joseph Sibilly Jr. was the top USVI golfer, sitting at 28th after two rounds.
Sibilly moved up the leaderboard after posting a 4-over 76 Thursday, with just three bogeys, including a double bogey 6 on the par-4 No. 12. He opened the tournament with a 12-over 84, with seven bogeys, including a quadruple bogey and two double bogeys.
USVI golfer Jarrod Sweeting was 34th at 18-over 162 after shooting an 11-over 83, with two birdies -- on the par-3 No. 7 and the par-5 No. 18 – and six bogeys, including a quadruple bogey 7 on the par-3 No. 17 and two triple bogeys.
Donald Bough Jr. returned to the course Thursday after his day ended early Wednesday due to a medical emergency, shooting a 14-over 86. Bough, who finished just six holes in the first round, birdied the par-5 No. 18 Thursday but also had 11 bogeys, including a triple bogey and two double bogeys.
However, USVI golfer Michael Ross only finished two-thirds of his round Thursday for undisclosed reasons. Ross, who shot a 19-over 91 Wednesday, had a birdie on the par-4 No. 2 as well as 10 bogeys, including two triple bogeys and six double bogeys, before coming off the course.
Puerto Rico’s Max Alverio stayed atop the leaderboard in the men’s division despite shooting a 1-over 73 Thursday. His two-day total of 3-under 141 is two shots ahead of Rhadames Pena of the Dominican Republic, second at 1-under 143, and five ahead of Puerto Rico’s Ian Aldarondo and Trinidad and Tobago’s Ryan Peters, both at 2-over 146.