Karen M. Carty always had a dream of returning to the U.S. Virgin Islands after spending the last 20-plus years living and working stateside.
That opportunity finally came for the St. Croix native when she was named the University of the Virgin Islands’ new athletics director Monday.
“The idea to come back home has always been there at this point in my career,” Carty said Tuesday in an exclusive interview with The Daily News. “I’ve been gone for quite a few years, and it offered the opportunity to come home, period.
“But the things that need to be done at UVI align very well with my skill set. I have a marketing and communications background, and we need to do a lot more marketing. We have a product that needs to be marketed with our programs and our student-athletes.
“Knowing the culture and having the work experience, it was a perfect blend and opportunity. So, yeah, I took advantage of it.”
The 40-year-old Carty was picked from 43 other candidates for the job, according to Camille McKayle, UVI’s provost and vice president for academic affairs. However, it took a while for the Historically Black College and University to find its replacement for former AD Jerel Drew, who left the university in early November 2022 for a similar position at Clark Atlanta University in Georgia.
“When (Carty’s resume) crossed our desk, we were really, really excited about the fact that she was contemplating us — and us her,” said McKayle, who will be Carty’s direct supervisor at UVI.
“We work really hard in recruiting — we always want to find the best person for our athletes and for the institution. Whenever that best person is also a Virgin Islander, then it was her interviewing us as much as we were interviewing her.
“We know our challenges — we know we needed someone who understood the workings of athletics, who understood how to be with coaches and make sure they’re recruiting properly and doing all the compliance things, while also managing things with the NAIA. Plus, we’re moving into a new league.
“It was just the perfect storm — there’s so many things in Carty’s background that were right on target. … Saying we were excited is an understatement.”
UVI’s new athletics director — the first woman to hold the position in the university’s 61-year history — will have to hit the ground running. UVI is just a few weeks away from the start of a new school year — and the Buccaneers’ athletics program kicking off its first year in a new conference.
UVI becomes the ninth member of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference — the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ only HBCU-only conference — this fall after spending the past five seasons as an NAIA independent. One of Carty’s first jobs will be to hire a new cross country/track and field coach, which she said could happen soon.
“In the short term, we’ve gotta focus on just this year,” Carty said. “We’ve got to get cross country (which has not competed at UVI since 2019) up and going … then we’ve really got to make sure both of our basketball teams are also ready for competition, and ready to play a full schedule. Then in the spring, the focus will be making sure that track and field can also compete in a full schedule.
“Those are the immediate things I’ll do, but the overarching things include working to put the UVI brand in everybody’s faces. That’s one of my big things. I want everybody to know about UVI athletics.”
