St. Thomas’ Nikole “Nikki” Barnes made her return to competitive sailing a successful one over the weekend, winning the 470 U.S. National Championships in Milwaukee.
The 470 Nationals were held Saturday and Sunday offshore from the Milwaukee Yacht Club in Lake Michigan. It was held as part of the yacht club’s annual Milwaukee Bay One Design Regatta.
Barnes, who competed for the United States in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 before retiring from the U.S. Coast Guard, had just returned to competitive sailing after the birth of her son, Benni, nearly five months ago.
Aboard her 470-class sailboat – aptly named “Baby” – Barnes sailed to four wins in six races (with runner-up finishes in the other two starts) to close out with six points.
That beat out Mary Zamparini of Jenkintown, Pa., a teammate of Barnes on the Windmark Sailing Foundation/Oyster Bay 470 Team, who won the other two races and finished with nine points.
Windmark Sailing Foundation sailors swept the top four spots in the 470 U.S. Nationals, with Micky Munns of Oyster Bay, N.Y., third with 13 points and Christopher Booher, also from Oyster Bay, fourth with 19 points.