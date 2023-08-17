St. Thomas native Ian Barrows and teammate Hans Henken cracked the top 10 Wednesday heading into their division’s final day of racing at the 2023 Sailing World Championships in The Hague, Netherlands.
Barrows and Henken, competing in the men’s 49er class, are now 10th in the standings with 108 points heading into the medal race Friday.
Barrows and Henken, attempting to qualify for the United States team for the Paris Olympics, posted finishes of third – equaling their best finish of the World Championships -- 12th and 12th in their three starts Wednesday. That now gives Barrows and Henken four top-five finishes in 15 starts, with six other top-10s.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Virgin Islands team of St. Croix natives Taylor Hasson and Steve Hardee held even in the men’s 49er class at 67th out of 83 entries with 246 points.
Hasson and Hardee posted finishes of 13th, 14th and 15th in their three race starts Wednesday, giving the duo a run of six consecutive top-20 finishes entering Friday’s medal race.
In the men’s ILCA 7 (Laser Standard) class, sailing conditions made racing tough Wednesday, with just half the field getting in two of the three scheduled races.
Among those who only got in one race was Tortola’s Thad Lettsome, now 111th in the standings with 168 points, and St. Croix’s Mathieu Dale at 128th with 225 points.
Lettsome, a rising senior on Tulane University’s sailing team, finished 38th in his lone race Wednesday, while Dale – a rising junior on Roger Williams University’s sailing team – came in 56th in his lone start.
The men’s ILCA 7 class will make up Wednesday’s missed races today, as well as complete the division’s scheduled eighth race. They will have two more races Friday before the medal race Sunday.