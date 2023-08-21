St. Thomas native Ian Barrows made his last race pay off Sunday, moving up one spot to a ninth-place finish in class at the 2023 World Sailing Championships in The Hague, Netherlands.
Barrows and crewman Hans Henken, trying to earn a berth on the United States’ team for the 2024 Paris Olympics, posted a fourth-place finish in Sunday’s double-points medal race in the men’s 49er class.
That helped the duo move up a spot in the final standings with 116 points, as well as break a tie with Poland’s Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki for the spot. Buksak and Wierzbicki also finished with 116 points, but finished seventh in the 10-boat medal race.
The Netherlands team of Bart Lambriex and Floris Van De Werken won the men’s 49er class title despite finishing ninth in the medal race, posting a final score of 63 points to 91 for runner-up Sebastien Schneiter and Arno De Planta of Switzerland.
Barrows and Henken were the second-highest finishing U.S. team in the class, behind Andrew Mollerus and Ian Macdiarmid, who finished fifth with 100 points.
In the men’s ILCA 7 (Laser Standard) class, the Virgin Islands’ two entries both wrapped up their racing Friday, with two starts.
Tortola’s Thad Lettsome finished 113th in the final standings with 377 points, while St. Croix’s Mathieu Dale was 126th with 487 points.
Lettsome, a rising senior on Tulane University’s sailing team, posted finishes of 51st and 49th on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Dale – a rising junior on Roger Williams University’s sailing team – had finishes of 52nd and 54th.