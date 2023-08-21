St. Thomas native Ian Barrows made his last race pay off Sunday, moving up one spot to a ninth-place finish in class at the 2023 World Sailing Championships in The Hague, Netherlands.

Barrows and crewman Hans Henken, trying to earn a berth on the United States’ team for the 2024 Paris Olympics, posted a fourth-place finish in Sunday’s double-points medal race in the men’s 49er class.