St. Thomas native Ian Barrows is in contention for a top-10 finish heading into today’s medal race in the men’s 49er class at the 2023 Sailing World Championships in The Hague, Netherlands.
Barrows and sailing partner Hans Henken are 10th in points with 108 entering the final race, in which only the top 10 teams compete.
After 15 races over five days, Barrows and Henken have posted four top-five finishes – their best are a pair of third places – and six other top-10s.
The other U.S. Virgin Islands entry in the class, St. Croix’s Taylor Hasson and Steven Hardee, finished the competition 69th in the standings with 263 points. They were among the teams that had to run their final race Thursday, finishing 17th.
That gave Hasson and Hardee a run of seven straight finishes of 17th or better to close out the Sailing Worlds, finishing with eight top-20 finishes overall.
Netherlands sailors Bart Lambriex and Floris Van De Werken lead the men’s 49er class standings with 45 points, leading the field with five race wins in 15 starts.
That leads Spain’s Diego Botin Le Chever and Florian Trittel Paul by 26.8 points (the duo have 71.8), with Switzerland’s Sebastien Schneiter and Arno De Planta third with 75 points.
In the men’s ILCA 7 (Laser Standard) class, the Virgin Islands’ two entries both competed in three races Thursday, but didn’t make up much ground in the class standings.
Tortola’s Thad Lettsome is now 112th out of 138 entries with 277 points, while St. Croix’s Mathieu Dale is 127th with 381 points.
Lettsome, a rising senior on Tulane University’s sailing team, posted finishes of 30th – his best showing of the Worlds – 36th and 43rd Thursday.
Meanwhile, Dale – a rising junior on Roger Williams University’s sailing team – had finishes of 61st, 45th (his best of the Worlds) and 50th.
The men’s ILCA 7 class will have two more races today, with the top 10 in points then moving on to Sunday’s medal race.