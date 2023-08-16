St. Thomas’ Ian Barrows climbed one spot in the fleet standings after Tuesday’s races at the 2023 Sailing World Championships in The Hague, Netherlands.
Barrows, teaming with Hans Henken in the men’s 49er class, is now 11th in the standings with 81 points. Barrows and Henken, competing for one of U.S. Sailing’s berths in the 2024 Paris Olympics, were 12th entering the day’s races.
Barrows and Henken had finishes of seventh, 17th and 11th in Tuesday’s three starts, giving the duo three top-five and six top-10 finishes in 12 starts.
St. Croix’s Taylor Hasson and Steven Hardee also climbed the men’s 49er class standings, with their best three-race stretch helping them move to 67th out of 83 entries with 217 points.
Hasson and Hardee began the day 72nd in the class standings, but finishes of 11th (their best overall), 16th and 13th helped their move up the board.
The men’s 49er class will have three more races today before taking Thursday off. The class will hold its medal race Friday.
Meanwhile, the two Virgin Islands entries in the men’s ILCA 7 (Laser Standard) class slid down the standings slightly after Tuesday’s races.
Tortola’s Thad Lettsome dropped one spot – from 106th to 107th – while St. Croix’s Mathieu Dale slid from 123rd to 125th out of 138 entries.
Lettsome, a rising senior on Tulane University’s sailing team, had finishes of 45th and 39th (his best of the week) to end the day with 130 points.
Dale, a rising junior on Roger Williams University’s sailing team had finishes of 65th and 50th (his best) to end the day with 169 points.
The men’s ILCA 7 class was scheduled to hold four races Tuesday, but sailing conditions limited the field to just two starts.
The class will hold three races today, one race Thursday and two races Friday, then its medal race Sunday.