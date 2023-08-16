St. Thomas’ Ian Barrows climbed one spot in the fleet standings after Tuesday’s races at the 2023 Sailing World Championships in The Hague, Netherlands.

Barrows, teaming with Hans Henken in the men’s 49er class, is now 11th in the standings with 81 points. Barrows and Henken, competing for one of U.S. Sailing’s berths in the 2024 Paris Olympics, were 12th entering the day’s races.