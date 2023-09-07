Indiana Fever center and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston was named the WNBA’s rookie of the month for the third time this season, league officials announced Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5 Boston became the eighth player in WNBA history to earn the rookie of the month award at least three times in a season. The others are Tina Charles (2010), Nneka Ogwumike (2012), Elena Delle Donne (2013), Breanna Stewart (2016), A’ja Wilson (2018), Michaela Onyenwere (2021) and Rhyne Howard (2022).