Indiana Fever center and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston was named the WNBA’s rookie of the month for the third time this season, league officials announced Wednesday.
The 6-foot-5 Boston became the eighth player in WNBA history to earn the rookie of the month award at least three times in a season. The others are Tina Charles (2010), Nneka Ogwumike (2012), Elena Delle Donne (2013), Breanna Stewart (2016), A’ja Wilson (2018), Michaela Onyenwere (2021) and Rhyne Howard (2022).
Over the month of August, during which the Fever went 5-5, Boston averaged 14.6 points and 9.4 rebounds a game, and shot 57.7% from the field. She also had 20 steals and 18 blocked shots.
Boston scored in double figures in seven games in August, and had four double-doubles. She tied her career high in scoring with 25 points against Atlanta on Aug. 6, and had a span of five straight games with at least 15 points and eight rebounds while shooting 50% or better — the first WNBA rookie to do so in more than three consecutive games.
Also in August, the WNBA All-Star set Indiana franchise records for field goals made and shots blocked in a rookie season, and scored her 500th career point.
Boston leads the WNBA in field goal percentage (58.2%), and is tops among the league’s rookies in scoring (14.5 points per game), rebolunding (8.3), steals (1.3), blocked shots (1.3) and minutes played (31.2).