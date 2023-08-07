Tortola’s Rikkoi Brathwaite broke his own British Virgin Islands record over the weekend while competing in the Ed Murphey Classic in Tennessee.
The seventh-annual Classic was held Friday and Saturday at Rhodes College’s Wolfe Track and Field Complex in Memphis, Tenn.
Brathwaite, competing in the men’s Invitational B 100-meter dash Friday, finished second overall in 10.09 seconds, just behind winner Emmanuel Matadi in 10 seconds flat.
Brathwaite’s time bested his own BVI national record of 10.11 seconds, set on April 7 in winning at the South Florida Invitational meet in Tampa, Fla., and equaled at the Music City Track Carnival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 3.