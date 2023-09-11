TORTOLA — It took nearly 19 years, but the British Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national soccer team finally won a match in international play.
The BVI National Team defeated the Turks and Caicos Islands 3-1 in their 2023-2024 CONCACAF Nations League group play opener Saturday afternoon, setting off a jubilant celebration at the A.O. Shirley Grounds.
Midfielder Luka Chalwell, making his 10th appearance for the BVI National Team, scored his first first international goals in the 10th and 50th minutes to secure the win, after captain Kavon Caesar put the Nature Boys ahead with a header in the fourth minute. Tyler Forbes got the assist on all three goals for the BVI, No. 206 in the latest FIFA World Rankings.
“I feel we deserved it,” said BVI National Team head coach Chris Kiwomya, who took over running the team two years ago. “We had some good chances and should have been further ahead and then they got a goal before halftime and we lost it a little towards the end of the first half, but the boys dug in deep.
“It’s a well deserve victory. I don’t know how many years there has been since a competitive victory. I told them we needed to win and this was a game in which we thought we could compete. Everyone’s above us in the rankings, so we’re going to climb to make sure anyone comes here, it’s a difficult game.”
With the win — which put the BVI atop League C’s Group C standings at 1-0-0 (three points), with their next match against Dominica on Oct. 12 — the Nature Boys are now 1-8-4 in Nations League play since that tournament began in 2018.
Before Saturday’s match, the British Virgin Islands was 0-30-6 in international tournament play (not counting friendlies) since beating Bermuda 2-0 in a Caribbean Cup qualifier on Nov. 27, 2004. The only bright spots during that 19-year run came with a pair of wins over Anguilla in friendlies, 2-1 on Sept. 18, 2010, and 1-0 on Sept. 5, 2012.
“These are days I prayed for, and I’m so glad it came, finally,” Chalwell said.
“It’s only the start. This is history in the making. This is only the start. We’re not finished here. We’re going to keep going and persevering. Thanks to the fans. They were amazing through the whole game and through thick and thin.”
Caesar, who had his first international goal in 2019 against Turks and Caicos Islands, said he was happy after not having a victory in “a very long time.”
“We know that set pieces are something we can capitalize on and today was our day to capitalize on those pieces,” he said. “I’m happy that I could have put away one today.”
The closest the Turks and Caicos Islands — No. 202 in the FIFA World Rankings, and riding a three-match winning streak entering Saturday’s match — got to the British Virgin Islands came in the final minute of the first half when Billy Forbes scored on a penalty kick in the 45th minute, cutting the BVI’s lead to 2-1.
“Congratulations to the British Virgin Islands — they deserved to win on the day,” Turks and Caicos Islands head coach Ricky Hill said. “They seemed hungrier as a collective unit. The boys came out and we didn’t match their intensity early on, plus we invited pressure at the wrong time on our own which they capitalized on. Full credit to them for doing that. Really disappointed because we didn’t establish any foothold in the game.”