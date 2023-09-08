TORTOLA — It’s been more than 11 years since the British Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national soccer team last won an international friendly, and even longer since winning a match in tournament play.
The BVI National Team looks to bring that streak to an end this weekend when it hosts the Turks and Caicos Islands on Saturday in their 2023-2024 CONCACAF Nations League opener.
The match — the first of four group-play matches the British Virgin Islands will face over the next three months — will be played at the A.O. Shirley Recreation Grounds beginning at 3:30 p.m.
The BVI National Team is playing in League C’s Group C along with the Turks and Caicos Islands and Dominica. The top team in each of League C’s three groups — along with the top second-place team — earn promotion to League B in the next Nations League cycle in 2024-2025.
However, to have a chance at promotion, the British Virgin Islands has to first end its long winless streak.
The BVI National Team is 0-9-3 in Nations League matches since the format was introduced in 2018, and is 0-24-4 in international matches (both tournaments and friendlies) since its last win, a 1-0 friendly over Anguilla on July 7, 2012, on Tortola.
In tournament play, the BVI’s last win was nearly 19 years ago — a 2-0 victory over Bermuda in a CONCACAF Caribbean Cup Qualifier on Nov. 27, 2004.
The team is counting on its fans for support as its “12th man” after a 5-2 victory over BVI Football Association side Rebels in a tune-up match Sept. 2.
“We’ve played Turks and Caicos in the past and we know what they’re capable of,” BVI captain Troy Caesar said. “We also know what we’re capable of. The coaching staff has a game plan for us to execute and we’ve been working on what we want to accomplish.”
The British Virgin Islands has played the Turks and Caicos Islands twice in international events, with an 0-1-1 record. The BVI lost to TCI 2-0 in a Caribbean Cup qualifier June 3, 2014, on Tortola; the rematch, in a Nations League match, was a 2-2 draw March 21, 2019, also on Tortola.
Caesar said he saw lots of positives from Saturday’s match that they can use and come out with a victory.
“The training has been intense and coming closer to the game it got a little lighter,” he said. “We’re going into the games with the mentality to win. These are two games (Turks and Caicos and Dominica) in which we can compete and try to win. We know the top two teams are going to advance. We know if we win that first game, we’ll put pressure on the other teams.”
BVI head coach Chris Kiwomya said they’re looking forward to the game.
“You have to remember where we’re coming from … but we feel that we can go out, get a good performance and try to get a win,” he said. “We’re going to need the support to try and get a win under the belt and the first game is always important. To get a win at home, the first in a long time, would be really special and I think if (the fans) play their part, come down and support us, we can give a performance they’ll be proud of.”