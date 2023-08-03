The British Virgin Islands is sending five athletes to the Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games, which begin later this week in Trinidad and Tobago.
The Commonwealth Youth Games – which involves 71 nations and territories of the United Kingdom – begins Friday and runs through Thursday, Aug. 10.
The track and field portion of the Games begins Monday and concludes Aug. 10 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on Trinidad.
Competing for the British Virgin Islands are:
X Jah’Kyla Morton, who is entered in the girls high jump, which will be held Aug. 10. Morton earned the BVI’s lone gold medal at the 2023 North American, Central American and Caribbean Championships last month, setting a NACAC and BVI record in winning the U-18 girls high jump.
X J’den Jackson, who will compete in the boys 100-meter dash on Friday and the boys 200-meter dash heat race on Wednesday, Aug. 9 (the finals are Aug. 10). Jackson also competed at the NACAC Championships, finishing fifth in the U-18 boys 200-meter dash and 11th in the 100-meter dash.
X A’Sia McMaster, who is entered in the girls long jump on Aug. 7. McMaster also competed at the NACAC Championships, finishing sixth in the U-18 girls long jump.
X Jonathan Lynch, who will compete in the boys 800-meter run on Aug. 9 (the finals are Aug. 10). Lynch also competed in the event at the NACAC Championships, finishing eighth.
X Cristal Daly, who is entered in the girls long jump on Aug. 7. Daly finished fourth in the event at the 2023 CARIFTA Track and Field Championships on April 9 in Nassau, Bahamas.
Making up the rest of the BVI delegation are coach Erwin Telemaque, chef de mission Ericca Frederick and Ephraim Penn, president of the BVI Olympic Committee and the territory’s Commonwealth Games Association.