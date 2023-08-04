The British Virgin Islands will have six athletes – five men and one woman -- competing in the 2023 Pan American Under-20 Track and Field Championships in Puerto Rico.
The Pan Am U-20s begin today and run through Sunday at the Jose A. Figueroa Freyre Stadium in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.
Entered for the British Virgin Isalare:
X Mkhori Crabbe and Khamauri Crabbe both in the men’s 400-meter dash, which will hold its preliminary races Saturday morning and finals Saturday evening.
X Mikei George in the men’s 100-meter dash, which will hold its prelim races this morning and finals this evening; and the men’s 200-meter dash, which will hold its prelim races Sunday morning and finals Sunday afternoon.
X Jahshani Farrington in the men’s 800-meter run, which will hold its prelim races Sunday morning and finals Sunday afternoon.
X Khybah Dawson in the men’s long jump, which will be held Saturday evening.
X Kenyatta Grate in the women’s 100-meter dash, which will hold its prelim races this morning and finals this evening; and the women’s 200-meter dash, which will hold its prelim races Sunday morning and finals Sunday afternoon.
In addition, the BVI will enter a team in the men’s 4x400-meter relay, which will be among the final events of the Pan Am U-20s held Sunday evening.
Accompanying the British Virgin Islands team are coaches Winston Potter and Jonel Lacey, and physiotherapist Doug Arthur.