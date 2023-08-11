Teams from both the U.S. and British Virgin Islands closed out competition in the 2023 CONCACAF Boys Under-15 Championships, being held in the Dominican Republic.
Both competing in League C’s group play stage, the BVI’s U-15 Boys National Team went 0-2-0 in Group I, while the USVI’s U-15 Boys National Team finished 0-2-0 in Group J.
In its group play matches, the British Virgin Islands lost to Turks and Caicos Islands 5-0 on Tuesday, then fell to Dominica 5-1 on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Virgin Islands lost 10-0 to St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday, and 4-2 to Sint Maarten on Tuesday.
All matches were held at the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Each of League C’s three group winners, as well as the best second-place team, advanced to the elimination round, which begins today. St. Vincent (2-0-0) takes on Dominica (1-0-1) in the first semifinal, while Sint Maarten (1-1-0) plays Turks and Caicos Islands (1-0-0) in the second semifinal. The semifinal winners will play Saturday.
Making up the BVI U-15 National Team were goalkeepers Akeem Paddy, Christian Vanterpool and Mario Cater; forwards Othniel Gillings and Malik Fenton; midfielders Tiondre Frett, Kyle Farrington, Michael-Anson Findlay, Marc Tan, Myles Penn, D’Andre McSheen and Lashawn Gibbs; and defenders Ou’yl Billingy, Latriel Williams, Morris Mark III, Zevieh Abraham, Roman Nibbs and Kenley Williams. The head coach was Cassandra Gregg, with Jeffrey Demming the assistant coach.
Making up the USVI U-15 National Team were goalkeepers Caden Cox and Adrian Abraham; forwards Matthew Day, Paul Giodano, Connor Bass, Bryce Richardson, Dylan Berry and Riley Pomykal; midfielders Donovan Berry, Amorie Carty, Khafri Francios, Cai Gwilliam, Kimani Peters and Darnell John; and defenders Maliek Southwell and Taj Alexander. The head coach was Dante Nicholas, with Jordan Atemazem the assistant coach.